High schools: Goffstown baseball team beats Londonderry

May 24—Cam Hujsak cracked the game-winning single in the ninth inning to lift the Goffstown baseball team past Londonderry 2-1 on Thursday.

Goffstown's Ryan Dutton pitched seven innings, allowing three hits. Dutton fanned nine. Brent Baxter earned the victory by pitching the final two innings, allowing one hit.

Noah Durham was 3-for-4 with a double for the Grizzlies, who improved to 12-7 with one regular-season game remaining, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Salem.

BASEBALL

Bedford 10, Nashua North 1

Bedford: Jack Hinton, 6 IP, 1 ER, 5 K; Hinton, 2-for-4 with a double and run scored; Peter Suozzo, 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs; Henry Dubois, single, 2 RBIs; catcher Maggie Foxx starred defensively.

SOFTBALL

Salem 15, Keene 7

Salem: Olson, double, 3 singles, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Lucacio, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ventullo, 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lucier, double, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; M. Beeley, homer, 3 RBIs; Poulin, 2 singles, run, RBI; A. Beeley, 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI.

Keene: Goodrow, single, double, 2 RBIs, run; Lounder, 2 singles, run; Swift, 2 singles, run; Stout, 2 singles, RBI, run.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I quarterfinals

Derryfield 9, Nashua North 0

Sophia Correnti, D, def. Mary Pappas 8-1; Sofia Koshy, D, def. Sanye Rane 8-1; Annabelle Crotty, D, def. Clare Tran 8-0; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Caitlin Mamos 8-3; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Brielle Baxter 8-2; Sarina Punjabi, D, def. Leena Srinivas 8-0.

Correnti/Smith, D, def. Pappas/Tran 8-5; Koshy/Crotty def. Rane/Mamos 8-1; Jankowska/Lucy Yankola, D, def. Baxter/Srivivas 8-0.

