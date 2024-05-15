High schools: Flames steamroll Turlock in Division I softball playoff opener

May 15—The sixth-seeded Lodi High softball team opened the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs with a rout, taking down No. 11 Turlock 11-2.

The Flames will move on to face the winner between No. 3 Elk Grove and No. 14 McClatchy on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Lodi (21-6) had eight hits and eight walks, and took advantage of seven Turlock errors to drive up the score. Tealla Rivera went 2-for-5 with three runs, Kiki Mazza had a triple and two RBIs, Abby Schweigerdt had a double and two runs, Janie Schallberger had a single, three RBIs and two runs, Taylor Blank had a single and two runs, Allison Frank had a single and two runs, and Arissa Torres singled.

In the circle, Hannah Escalante started and went five innings with two unearned runs on five hits and two walks, along with four strikeouts. Ashlyn Jubrey finished the last two innings with no hits allowed and three strikeouts.

SWIMMING

State Championships

Lodi High freshman Rebecca Welch finished 11th in the state in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a 1:03.47 for second in the B Final.

The state meet takes the top nine from the preliminaries for the final, and the next nine for the B final. Welch also had the 11th-best time in the prelims at 1:03.51.

TRACK AND FIELD

SJS D-4 Championships

Several Liberty Ranch athletes moved on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships after their marks at the Division 4/5 finals on Friday at Riverbank High.

The Hawks won three D4 events for an automatic qualification with Yousef Diab winning the 800 at 2:00.05, Kyle Oltmanns winning the 3,200 at 9:51.80 and the 4-by-400 relay team winning at 3:26.28.

For those not winning either D4 or D5 events, the next top three marks between the two divisions earned spots in the Masters. For Liberty Ranch, that meant Oltmanns' second-place finish in the 1,600 at 4:29.82, Larry Lucas' second-place run in the 110 hurdles at 15.33, Joseph Brown's second place in the 300 hurdles at 41.45, and Ellianna Keiser's third-place run in the girls 100 hurdles at 16.85 were good enough to move on.

Diab also placed fifth in the boys 400 at 51.22, Lucas was eighth in the boys 300 hurdles at 42.99, and Keiser was sixth in the girls 300 hurdles at 51.08. Others competing were Liberty Ranch's Camren Hudson (third in the boys long jump at 20-7.25), Galt's Kitto Gonzalez (fourth in the 3,200 at 10:07.43 and sixth in the 1,600 at 4:40.53), Liberty Ranch's Jimmy Lopez (seventh in the pole vault at 11-4), Liberty Ranch's Jade Brown (15th in the long jump at 13-7), the Hawks' boys 4-by-100 relay team (fourth at 43.84) and girls 4-by-400 relay team (fifth at 4:25.35), and Galt's boys 4-by-100 relay team (eighth at 45.58).