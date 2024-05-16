High schools: Flames fifth in section golf, Salvetti makes NorCal

May 15—The Lodi High boys golf team tied for fifth in the section at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton on Monday, while A.J. Salvetti went 2-under par to qualify individually for the NorCal tournament.

The Flames scored 386 as a team, a total of 26 over par, to tie with Davis in fifth place. Woodcreek won the team standings at 376, with Vista del Lago second at 377 and Jesuit third at 382 to qualify for the NorCal tournament. Granite Bay was fourth at 375, missing out.

The SJS sends its top three teams plus the top four unaffiliated individuals to the NorCal Championship, which is Monday at Berkeley Country Club.

Salvetti led the Flames with a 70 to tie for second place overall with Woodcreek's Chase Yukawa. Rio Americano's Landon Abaleteo was the low scorer at 67.

Jack Main carded a 1-over 73 to tie for sixth overall, and went into a sudden-death playoff with Denair Ethan Gonsales for the final individual NorCal berth, with Gonsales winning on the second hole.

Rounding out Lodi's scores were Johnny Sprague with a 77, Trent Munson with a 78, Tyler Carson with an 88 and Kaden Guthrie with a 93.

SOFTBALL

D4 playoffs: Oakmont 6, Liberty Ranch 1

The eighth-seeded Hawks were bounced in the first round of the SJS D-4 playoffs by the No. 9 Vikings on Tuesday.

Liberty Ranch had three hits in the game — a double from Natalie Vigil, and singles from Carlie Perez and Shelby Duarte. Oakmont, meanwhile, tallied 12 hits and scored steadily throughout the game.

Liberty Ranch finished with a 14-8 record, while Oakmont (14-12) moves on to face No. 1 Dixon.