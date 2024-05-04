High schools: Flames cruise in rescheduled game vs. Tracy

May 3—The Lodi High baseball team finished the regular season with a 12-2 victory over Tracy at Zupo Field, a game that was rescheduled from last week due to Friday's rain.

The Flames piled up 13 hits and Tracy committed three errors as Lodi took over the second spot in the Tri-City Athletic League from Lincoln — for the time being — at 10-5 in league play, and 18-9 overall.

Brent Godina led the offensive attack with a 2-for-2 day highlighted by a home run and three RBIs. Lorenzo Lew went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Gianni Brassesco went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, Caiden Andes went 2-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases, Charlie Casazza had a triple and two RBIs, and Aiden Abarca, Andrew McEntire, Andrew Fichtner and Aiden Haynie each singled.

On the mound, Landon Beasley started and went four innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits and two runs. Abarca finished with a scoreless inning of relief.

With the regular season over, the Flames head to playoffs, along with TCAL champion St. Mary's (22-5, 14-0) and third-place Lincoln (15-10-2, 9-5). Lincoln and St. Mary's were scheduled to finish their series on Friday.

The Sac-Joaquin Section will release its baseball playoff brackets today, after 3 p.m.