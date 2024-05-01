High schools: Flames claim TCAL golf title in Tracy

May 1—The Lodi High boys golf team claimed the Tri-City Athletic League title on Monday, with a team score of 397 in the league championship at Tracy Golf & Country Club.

St. Mary's placed second with 411, Tracy third at 416, Tokay fourth at 436, Lincoln fifth at 441 and West sixth at 531. The Flames won the regular season, and added the tournament win for the league title.

Individually, A.J. Salvetti took the low overall score with a 2-over 74.

Up next for the Flames is the Division I Tournament next Tuesday, teeing off at 1 p.m. at Timber Creek in Roseville.

SOFTBALL

Varsity: Lodi 2, Tracy 1, 8 innings

The Flames prevailed in a defensive game on Tuesday to pull into a tie with Tracy for first place in the TCAL at 12-2.

With senior Hannah Escalante in the circle, Lodi outhit the Bulldogs 5-4, and got out of a jam that saw Tracy put runners on second and third at one point with no outs. Two strikeouts and a popup in foul territory ended the threat.

Lodi tallied five hits in the game — an Ellie Schallberger double, and singles by Holly Reich, Taylor Blank, Janie Schallberger and Kiki Mazza. Janie Schallberger notched an RBI, and Reich and Ashlyn Jubrey scored the two Lodi runs.

Elisa Galli struck out 10 Lodi batters, but Lodi put together some hits at the right time in the extra inning to walk it off. Lodi took two of three game from Tracy this spring.

Lodi will play against Tokay on Thursday at Lodi Softball Complex.

Varsity: St. Mary's 12, Tokay 0

The Flames suffered a one-hit shutout on Tuesday, falling to 10-12 overall and 4-10 in league play. A Hannah Nava single kept it from being a shutout.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Lodi 4, Tokay 3

The Flames bounced back from Monday's loss to beat Tokay on Tuesday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off the win.

Lodi had seven hits, while Tokay had six. For Lodi, Brent Godina had a solo home run, Lorenzo Lew and Noah Silvia each doubled, and Charlie Casazza and Preston Plath each singled. On the mound, Vance Haskins went 5 2.3 innings with nine strikeouts and three runs allowed (two earned) before Landon Beasley finished the last 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

— a double from Paul Puckley, two singles from Tanner Johnson, and singles from Brock Sell, Joey Galletti and Blake Goen. Goen pitched a complete game for the Tigers, with seven hits and five walks against three strikeouts.

Varsity: Galt 9, Rosemont 0

The Warriors shut out Rosemont on Monday for their second league win, improving to 3-16 overall and 2-11 in SVC play.

Galt plays at Rosemont today, and will be at Union Mine on Friday.

JV: Lodi 12, Tokay 1

The JV Flames racked up 16 hits in Monday's victory, with doubles from Gio Pacelli, Hunter Rau, Jason Crawford, Jax Bennett and Lucas Crowder. Pacelli finished with three RBIs, and Crowder scored three runs.

Freshmen: Tokay 2, Lodi 0

Tokay freshman William Wallace pitched a 2-hit shutout as the Tokay freshmen defeated Lodi in their series opener on Monday. Wallace also went 2-for-3 at the plate, while A Vega, M Apalit and P Price each doubled.