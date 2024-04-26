High schools: Exeter baseball team finishes the job against Londonderry

Apr. 25—Starter Cam Piwnicki pitched six innings of one-run ball and Exeter pushed across a run in the eighth inning to tip host Londonderry 3-2 in a Division I baseball game finished on Thursday.

Andrew Carbonneau earned the victory with a scoreless eighth as Exeter improved to 5-1.

Hayden Schimoler had a double and single, with an RBI and two runs scored for the Blue Hawks.

Jet Jones had three singles, Brett McKinnon a double and single for the Lancers (6-2).

The game was suspended on April 15.

BASEBALL

Souhegan 18, Pembroke 7

Pembroke: Devin Riel, double, single, 2 runs scored; Josh Goyette, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Pinkerton 13, Salem 3

Pinkerton: Adrien, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Welch, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 Ks; Braiser, 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Hanlon, 2 singles; Horne, Marshall, double each; Jones, 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Pinkerton 3, Salem 2

Pinkerton (6-0): Julia Caruso (2-0): 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 Ks; Maddie Schoenenberger, double; Jenny Hiscox, double, single.

Salem: Dailey, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Olson, double, 2 singles.

Girls lacrosse

Souhegan 15, Portsmouth 14

Souhegan: Izzy Stevenson, 4g, 2a, 1CT, 4GB, 3DC; Libby Kennedy, 3g, 3GB, 3DC; Natalie Heimarck, 2g, 1a, 2gb, 1DC; Abby Giannetti, 1g, 1a; Lyla Kimball- 2g, 3CT, 4GB, 1DC; Lanai Hickman, 2g; Allison Jordan, 1GB; Shea Llewellyn, 1GB; Catie Schriever, 9 saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

Longmeadow (Mass.) 18, Pinkerton 4

Pinkerton (2-4): Ricky Wong, Adam Scala, Matt Gormady, Jeff Gormady, goal each; Cody Dumont, 13 saves; Gavin Burwell, 2 saves.