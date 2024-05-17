High schools: Cercone, Maxwell pace Derryfield School

May 16—Dom Cercone and Ryan Maxwell combined for 10 goals leading Derryfield School to a 16-4 triumph over Keene in boys lacrosse action on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Derryfield 16, Keene 4

Derryfield (12-2): Dom Cercone, 4g,3a; Ryan Maxwell, 6g,1a; Chili Cabot, 2g,4a; John Kramer, 2g,1a; Cooper Ketcham, 1g,2a; Max Fowler, 1g; Calel May, 1a; Jackson Hatfield, 9/18 on faceoffs; Dylan Clyne, 4/5 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 5 saves.

Bishop Brady 12, Milford 2

Milford: Braydon Atwood, 2g; Jack Swick, 1a; Brennan Cassidy, 12 saves; Tyler Ireland, Matt Gaumont, Jason Daykin played well on defense.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Pembroke 14, Spaulding 10

Spaulding: Izzy Orrell, 20 saves; Rachel Burlingame, 6g; Arnani Ragas, 2g; Molli Gould, Kat McCawley, 1g each.

GIRLS TENNIS

Littleton 9, Inter-Lakes 0

Katilyn Ilacqua (L) def Laura Cove 8-0; Lauren Corrigan (L) def Lily Morse 8-3; Addison Hadlock (L) def Marissa Anastasio 8-0; Hannah Whitcomb (L) def Olivia Kimball 8-0; Kierra Charest (L) def Hannah Nesbitt 8-0; Ella Horsch (L) def Paige LaFavre 8-1.

Ilacqua/Hadlock (L) def Cove/Kimball 8-0; Corrigan/Whitcomb (L) def Morse/Anastasio 8-0; Charest/Horsch (L) def Nesbitt/LaFavre 8-0.

Central 8, Concord 1

Emily Leclerc (MC) d. Nadia Hanna 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (MC) d. Madie Mikkelsea 8-0; Katie Mulcahy (MC) d. Sarah Saleem 8-0; Catherine Tenn (MC) d. Vanessa Rice 8-3; Nevaeh Marineau (MC) d. Katherine Tewksbury 8-2; Libby Lombard (C) d. Nancy Apollo 8-6.

Leclerc/Blaisdell (MC) d. Hanna/Mikkelsen 8-1; Tenn/Marineau (MC) d. Saleem/Rice 8-2; Mulcahy /Apollo (MC) d. Moffett/Lorden 8-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Nashua North 7, Merrimack 2

Rudra Patel, NN, def. Mikhail Agapov 8-5; Jeremy Nigen, M, def. Jack Desjardins 8-6; Navein Sribalaharan, NN, def. Wayne Alexander 8-3; Nithin Sathappan, M, def. Domingo Reyniso 8-5; Conner McInerey, NN, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-2; Jeet Panchal, NN, def. Felix Rattunde 8-5.

Patel/Sribalaharan, NN, def. Agapov/Sathappan 8-2; Desjardins/Reyniso, NN, def. Nigen/Alexander 9-8 (7-4); Panchal/Stanley, NN, def. Goldberg/Lucas Allgayer 9-8 (7-3).

SOFTBALL

Salem 9, Spaulding 8

Salem: Beeley, triple, 2 doubles, single, 6 RBIs; Poulin, Lucier, 3 singles, 3 runs scored; Olson, 2 singles, run scored.

Spaulding: Sherman, homer, double, 3 RBIs, run scored; Hartman, Stanley, 2 singles, RBI each; Grant, double, 2 RBIs.

Windham 13, Bedford 0

Windham: Claire Ballard, Kelly Wright combined on 3-hit shutout; Ari DeCotis, 4 hits, 4 RBIs; Ava Runde, defense.

BASEBALL

Pinkerton 6, Portsmouth 3

Pinkerton: Braiser, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB; 4 Ks; Braiser, 2 singles; Marshall, homer, 2 RBIs; Jones, Horne, double each.

Portsmouth: Hindle, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Zingariello, Driscoll, 2 singles each.

Exeter 9, Memorial 3

Exeter: Piwnicki, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 Ks; Dever, single, 3 RBIs.

Memorial: McNelly, double, 2 RBIs; Mailloux, double.

Bedford 6, Windham 1

Bedford: Cariello, 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; DuBois, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Crowley, triple, single, RBI, 2 runs scored; Tagliaferro, double, single, RBI, run scored; Black, 3 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; O'Connor, double; Hinton, 2 singles, RBI.

Windham: Martino, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks.

Bishop Guertin 3, Goffstown 0

BG: AJ Holmes, 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 6 Ks; Jackson Goldstein, 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 Ks; Kolby Piper, double, run; Isaac Crivac, Holmes, single, RBI each.