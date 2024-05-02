High schools: Central girls net shutout victory

May 1—Manchester Central lost only 10 games and blanked Manchester Memorial 9-0 in girls tennis on Wednesday. Top singles players Emily Leclerc, Katie Mulcahy and Emma Blaisdell all prevailed by 8-0 scores. The Little Green improved to 4-3 in Division I.

GIRLS TENNIS

Manchester Central 9, Memorial 0 (Wednesday)

Emily Leclerc (C) d. S. Karo 8-0; Katie Mulcahy (C) d. D. Ortiz 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (C) d. A. Hodkins 8-0; Catherine Tenn (C) d. N. Martinez 8-3; Nevaeh Marineau (C) d. A. Kistakis 8-4; Nancy Apollo (C) d. K. Ferreira 8-2.

Leclerc/Blaisdell (C) d. Karo/Hodkins 8-0; Marineau/Tenn (C) d. Ortiz/Martinez 8-0; Apollo/Mulcahy (C) d. Kostakis/Ferreira 8-1.

Manchester Central 5, Nashua North 4 (Tuesday)

Emily Leclerc (C ) d. Mary Papas 8-0; Sauye Rahe (N) d. Katie Mulcahy 8-3; Grace Manning (C) d. Clare Tran 8-5; Caitlyn Mamos (N) d. Nevaeh Marineau 8-5; Emma Blaisdell (C) d. Lena Srinivas 8-1; Ishanvi Sharma (N) d. Nancy Apollo 9-7.

Leclerc/Blaisdell (C) d. Papas/Tran 8-1; Rahe/Mamos (N) d. Mulcahy/Manning 8-3; Marineau/Tenn (C) d. Sharma/Desrosiers 8-2.

Moultonborough 6, Inter-Lakes 3

Caroline Elliot (M) def Laura Cove 8-3; Alyssa Fritschka (M) def Lily Morse 8-2; Grace Elliot (M) def Marissa Anastasio 8-5; Olivia Kimball (IL) def Payton Goren 8-2; Brooke Hoag (M) def Addi Harper 8-8 (4); Molly Sturgeon (M) def Hannah Nesbitt 8-3.

C Elliot/Fritschka (M) def Cove/Kimball 8-1; Morse/Anastasio (IL) def G Elliot/Goren 8-3; Harper/Nesbitt (IL) def Hoag/Sturgeon 9-7.

BOYS TENNIS

Bishop Guertin 5, Merrimack 4

Jack Kostansek, BG, def. Mikhail Agapov 8-3; Evan Deyak, BG, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-0; Jaime Gomez-Herrera, BG, def. Wayne Alexander 8-1; Nithin Sathappan, M, def. Max Moynihan 9-8; Johny Perrot, BG, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-1; Felix Rattunde, M, def. Asher Griffin 8-6.

Kostansek/Deyak, BG, def. Agapov/Sathappan 8-4; Nigen/Alexander, M, def. Moynihan/Perrot 9-6; Goldberg/Rattunde, M, def. Steven Govyayino/Bruce Yan 8-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Plymouth 13, Campbell 12 (Tuesday)

Campbell: Ava Grant, 5 g; Lili Wilson, 3g,1a; Maddie Cuvelier, 2g; Abby Guerrette, Callie Hoover, 1g each.

St. Thomas 21, Campbell 5 (Wednesday)

Campbell: Grant, 3g; Cuvelier, Wilson, 1g each.

Oyster River 16, Spaulding 6

Spaulding: Kate McCawley, Sarah Lin, 2 goals each; Rachel Baughman, Naomi Brake, 1g each; Izzy Orrell, 15 saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 10, Milford 4

Milford: Mitch Broadhurst, first goal; Braydon Atwood, 2g; Tyler Descoteaux, 1g,1a; Brennan Cassidy, 11 saves.

SOFTBALL

Salem 12, Merrimack 0 (Tuesday)

Salem: Dailey, 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Dailey, homer, single, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI; Lucier, 3 singles, 3 runs scored; Beeley, 2 doubles, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Olson, double, single, run scored, RBI; Lucacio, double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored.

Salem 7, Winnacunnet 6 (Wednesday)

Salem: Dailey, 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks; Boretti, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Olson, triple, 3 singles, 3 runs scored; Lucier, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Beeley, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lucacio, triple, 2 RBIs.

Winnacunnet: Gelbstein, 2 singles; Eaton, double, single; Shapiro, homer, 3 RBIs; Eaton, 6.1 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.

Londonderry 12, Nashua North 0

Londonderry: Austen, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Belanger, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Flaherty, double, 2 singles; Browning, homer, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Campo, single, 2 RBIs; Austen, double, RBI.

BASEBALL

Windham 11, Alvirne 5

Windham: Martino, 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks; Koutrobis, 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1K; Sullo, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Armstrong, double, single, 2 runs scored; Brearley, 2 singles, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Weiss, single, 2 RBIs.

Exeter 5, Dover 1

Exeter: Keaveney, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks; Keaveney, 2 singles, run scored, RBI; LaFleur, 2 singles, 1 run scored; Adams, double, 3 RBIs; Dever, single, 2 runs scored.

Dover: Kubiet, 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pinkerton 95.33, Londonderry 89.66, Salem 18

Pinkerton highlights: Courtney Russell won both the 100m (13.25 PR) and the 200m (28.13); Abby Stienecker won both the 400m and 800m with PRs(1:05.25 & 2:51.18); Contessa Silva PR'd while winning the 3200m (11:25.04); Abby Dennehy won the 300m hurdles (58.84); Jameson Trask won both the shot put (31' 2.5") and the discus (PR 107' 4.25"). She also had a 2nd in javelin (78' 3.25"); Courtney Russell, 2nd in the high jump, clearing 4' 10"; Katie Coleman was 2nd in triple jump (31' 10.5").

