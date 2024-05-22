High schools: Atwood scores six goals as Milford boys win; Windham softball team prevails

May 21—Braydon Atwood scored six goals as the Milford High boys lacrosse team beat Stevens 9-6 on Monday in Claremont.

Tyler Descoteaux added two goals and Simon MacFarlane had one goal for the Spartans in their first victory of the season. Chris Quezada and Dylan MacLeod contributed an assist each. Goalie Brennan Cassidy stopped 13 shots.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Derryfield 18, Milford 0

Derryfield: Teagan Peabody, Alex Benson, Maddy Paolino, 4g each; Lily Kfoury, 1 saves.

Bow 19, Trinity 5

Trinity: Addison Moynihan, 3g; Olivia Wheeler, 2g.

Hanover 20, Memorial 2

Memorial: Reilly McNelly, Lily Hall, 1g each; Kaleigh Murphy, 1a.

BOYS LACROSSE

Pinkerton 18, Nashua North 1

Pinkerton (10-7): Matt Gormady, 6g; Cole Summers, Adam Scala, Ricky Wong, Ben Quintiliani, Jeff Gormady, 2g each; Summers, 4a; Owen Perkins, 3 saves; Cody Dumont, 4 saves; Dylan Stingel, 13/13 on faceoffs; Alex Tsetseranos, 7/7 on faceoffs; Aiden Jones, 3/3 on faceoffs.

Derryfield 21, ConVal 4

Derryfield (14-2): RJ Proulx, 10g, 1a; Dom Cercone, 2g,4a; Ryan Maxwell, 3g,3a; Chili Cabot, 4g,2a; John Kramer, 3a; Cooper Ketcham, 1g,1a; Brady Doldo, 1g; Dylan Clyne, 9/17 on faceoffs; Jackson Hatfield, 6/8 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 4 saves; Jaxon DeYoung, Liam England, 1 save each.

ConVal (2-10): Seth Fowler, Max Erickson, 2g each.

Windham 8, St. Thomas 6

Windham: Ryan Parke, 2g; Nate Crowley, 2g,1a; Matt Desmarais, 1g,4a; Casey Kramer, 15 saves.

SOFTBALL

Hollis Brookline 9, Milford 4

Milford: Alivia Mazzeo, 3 hits, Mya Coombs, Haley Harrington, 2 hits each.

Londonderry 5, Windham 0

Londonderry: Cutuli, 7 IP, i H, 0 R, 1 BB, 16 Ks; Flaherty, homer, single, 3 RBIs; Cutuli, homer, RBI.

Windham 6, Bishop Guertin 5

Windham: Kelly Wright, Claire Ballard pitched well; Ava Runde, Bella Yantosca, 2 hits apiece; Runde, 2 RBIs and good defense at third base.

Concord 2, Pinkerton 0

Concord: Wachter, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 Ks; Moreira, double.

Pinkerton (15-2): Caruso (4-2): 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 Ks; Moore, triple.

Salem 11, Trinity 1

Salem: Lucacio, triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Beeley, Dailey, double, single; Olson, 2 singles.

Trinity: Santosuosso, double, single.

BASEBALL

Pinkerton 6, Concord 3

Pinkerton: Boucher, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Marshall, 3 singles, RBI; Boucher, 2 singles, RBI.

Concord: Jenness, 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.

Bedford 13, Spaulding 6

Charlie Cariello, 4 IP, 3 ER, 4 Ks; Henry Dubois, Patrick Foulis pitched well in relief; Cariello, double, RBI; Dom Tagliaferro, 3-run homer, 3 walks; Danny Black, bases-loaded double; Foulis, 2 singles; Jake Oster, double, single.

Pembroke 11, Laconia 3 (Monday)

Pembroke: Cam Plumb, 4 IP, 1 R, 1 H; Colby Pope, 3 strong innings; Owen Stewart, double, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Josh Goyette, 2 singles, 3 runs scored; Zach Bemis, Sean Bonisteel, 2 singles.

Pembroke 9, Coe-Brown 2, 5 innings (rain)

Pembroke: Devin Riel, 5 IP, 2 R, 4 H; Owen Stewart, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, stolen base; Riel, single, 2 runs scored, 3 stolen bases; Josh Goyette, single, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Zac Bemis, triple, 2 runs scored.

Exeter 3, Manchester Central-West 1

Exeter: Keaveney, 6 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 13Ks; Louie, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Caron, triple, double, 2 RBIs; Murray, 2 singles, run scored.

Central-West: Rodriguez, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1K.

Goffstown 6, Merrimack 3

Goffstown (11-6): Noah Durham, 6 IP, 1 ER, 11 Ks; Brent Baxter closed; Trevor Poisson, bases-loaded double; Ethan Strand, Ryan Dutton, James Baggs, 2 hits each.

Londonderry 5, Windham 2

Londonderry: Gillis, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Jones, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Carey, triple, run scored.

Windham: Charity, 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 Ks.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0

25-9, 25-18, 25-20

Windham: Noah Allen, 14 kills; Ben Roy, 5 blocks; Jacob Laher, 7 digs; Jack Begley, 17 assists, 5 aces, 20 service points.

GIRLS TENNIS

Div. I tournament, first round

Pinkerton 6, Spaulding 0

Amelia Coyle (PA) def Maddy Gagnon 8-2; Mia Rivard (PA) def Stella Mitropoulos 8-1; Sophia Canderozzi (PA) def Ashley Stewart 8-3; Bridget Gorrie (PA) def Tatley Leslie 8-1; Gianna Ghanem (PA) def Sydney Daly 8-6; Gabby Chouinard (PA) def Arianna Therrien 8-1.

Doubles canceled because of rain.

