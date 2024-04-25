High school wrestling to replicate college rules with 3-point takedown, out-of-bounds rules

Apr. 25—INDIANAPOLIS — A few important rule changes are coming to high school wrestling nationally in 2024-25, including changing the rules to define high school wrestlers as inbounds with only one point of contact of either wrestler inside or on the boundary line.

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced the rule changes on Thursday, April 25, from its Wrestling Rules Committee. In addition to the out-of-bounds rules, takedowns will now be worth three points, instead of two, replicating a rule from college wrestling that was added for 2023-24.

South Dakota wrestling follows NFHS rules to govern the sport at the high school level.

Near-fall rules have also been changed. Overall, the changes simplify the points awarded based on how long the wrestler is held in near-fall criteria. Two points will be awarded when near-fall criteria are held for two seconds, three points for three seconds, four points for four seconds and five points if the defensive wrestler is injured, indicates an injury or bleeding occurs after the four-point near-fall has been earned. The near-fall point structure also replicates college wrestling.

"The goal in wrestling is to pin the opponent," said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee. "Changing the near-fall points should motivate wrestlers to work for a fall."

Previously, high school wrestlers were considered to be inbounds if a total of two supporting points of either wrestler were inside or on the boundary line. The two supporting points could be two supporting points of one wrestler or one supporting point of each wrestler inside or on the boundary line.

"Without increasing risk, this change eliminates the subjectivity of the out-of-bounds call," Hopkins said. "The change also helps officials to call 'out of bounds' more consistently, and it provides wrestlers, coaches and spectators a better understanding of out of bounds."

The rules committee also approved a change regarding the technical fall. The rules now state that "if a takedown or reversal, straight to a near-fall criteria creates a 15-point advantage, the match shall continue until the near-fall criteria is no longer met. Conclusion of the near-fall criteria is immediate."

The change clarifies when the technical fall has concluded in relation to the near-fall criteria being met. Hopkins said the offensive wrestler cannot be penalized appropriately after the technical fall has been earned.

In another change, the 10-foot circle at the center of wrestling mats is now optional. Wrestlers now will be encouraged to "stay in the center of the mat" instead of "within the 10-foot circle."

"The committee determined that the starting lines of a mat indicate the center of the mat and the 10-foot circle is no longer needed," Hopkins said. "With the new mat designs that have a large mascot or logos, it gives a refreshing look to the mats. Wrestlers and officials know where the center of the mat is located without the 10-foot circle."