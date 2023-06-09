High school watch: St. Augustine QB Locklan Hewlett commits to Wake Forest football

Add St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett to Northeast Florida's ever-growing list of future Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.

The rising junior announced his commitment to Wake Forest, coming off a strong sophomore season behind center for the Yellow Jackets. He's the second St. Johns County quarterback to commit during the offseason, following Bartram Trail rising senior Riley Trujillo (UCF).

Standing 6-1 and 175 pounds, Hewlett is listed as a three-star prospect for 247Sports and a top-40 quarterback recruit in the 2025 class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, he completed 131 of 225 passes (58.2 percent) for 2,126 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Yellow Jackets returned to the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Locklan Hewlett talks with teammates during a spring football jamboree with Mandarin, St. Augustine and Bishop Kenny.

Hewlett becomes the latest Jackets QB to chart a course for the college ranks, following his predecessors Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) and Sam Edwards (Valdosta State).

In addition to Hewlett and Trujillo, other Northeast Florida quarterbacks committed to major colleges include rising seniors James Resar of Bishop Kenny (Iowa) and Marcelis Tate of Fletcher (USF), as well as rising junior Tramell Jones of Mandarin (Florida State). Trinity Christian's Colin Hurley, though entering his junior year of high school, reclassified last winter to the 2024 class when he committed to LSU.

Advertisement

Several other area passers are attracting college interest.

Sharks' Guile named best in track

Ponte Vedra's Zane Guile (center) was named Florida Dairy Farmers boys track coach of the year.

Ponte Vedra's Zane Guile was named Florida Dairy Farmers coach of the year Wednesday for boys track and field, after directing the Sharks to their first-ever FHSAA championship in Class 3A.

Ponte Vedra achieved its title through superior performance in the field events, particularly the throws, including a discus championship for Nathan Lebowitz and a javelin trophy for Vincent Jackson.

The Sharks amassed 53 points to the 43 of runner-up Belen Jesuit.

Creekside's double sprint champion Christian Miller earned selection as the Class 4A boys track athlete of the year, while the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Track award went to Miami-signed senior sprinter Chris Johnson of Fort Lauderdale Dillard.

Advertisement

On the girls side, sophomore Chelsi Williams of Lakeland George Jenkins won the Miss Track award for her championships in the Class 4A long jump and 100 hurdles, to go with second-place finishes in the triple jump and 400 hurdles. Carmen Jackson won the girls track coach of the year after Miami Northwestern extended its state championship streak to 14 years in Class 3A.

Around St. Johns County

Former Bartram Trail running back Eric Weatherly announced his transfer to Bucknell football from Duke. Weatherly gained more than 4,000 all-purpose yards during his four seasons with the Bears as rusher, receiver and returner. … Creekside's Pierce Donnelly committed to Eastern Mennonite men's volleyball. … The Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic for baseball is set for Monday and Tuesday at Henley Field in Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine Jackets QB, commits to Wake Forest