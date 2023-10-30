High School Volleyball: State tournament begins tonight

The Monroe County Region is going to have a winner emerge from the Division 2 Volleyball District at Dundee.

Who that winner will be is anyone’s guess.

The District features six Region teams that appear to be very evenly matched.

“It's whoever is more mentally prepared and ready to win that night,” Airport coach Stephanie Miller said. “I think we're very evenly matched.”

The Dundee District is one of five featuring Region teams. A preview of the opening round of the state tournament follows.

Jillian Baker (6) and RaeAnn Drummond of Airport try to block Milan's Courtney Nye during a 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 Milan win in the Huron League Tournament Wednesday.

DIVISION 1 AT WOODHAVEN

Old rivals Monroe and Bedford get the District started with a match at 5 p.m.

Woodhaven and Belleville follow in the second game of tonight’s doubleheader.

The Monroe-Bedford winner will take on Gibraltar Carlson in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The second semifinal that night will pit the Belleville-Woodhaven winner against Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Bedford, which is ranked ninth in the state and sports a 53-3 record, is the heavy favorite.

“We have seen them all except Carlson,” Bedford coach Bree Russow said of the District field.

The finals are slated for 6 p.m. Friday.

Focused Victoria Grey, Kaylin Schroeder, Alivia Brown of Bedford as their teammate Macy Madalinski serves to Lenawee Christian in the Bedford volleyball tournament Friday, September 1, 2023.

DIVISION 2 AT DUNDEE

The District opens with a doubleheader tonight – Dundee vs. New Boston Huron at 5:30 p.m. followed by Ida vs. Airport.

“The Ida game should be a really good one,” said Miller, whose team enters the state tournament with a 12-26-2 record.

All of the District matches should be competitive.

Mia Kari of Ida slams a spike past Nalani Schanz of Clinton in Lenawee County Athletic Association round robin play on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Dundee.

“This District will be very competitive,” Huron coach Kaitlyn Hinojosa said. “Anyone has a shot at a District title and it will be very interesting to see who takes this District.”

The Dundee-Huron winner will meet Jefferson in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flat Rock clashes with the Ida-Airport winner in the second game that evening.

The finals will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday.

DIVISION 2 AT MILAN

Milan is the only Region team in the District the Big Reds are hosting.

“This year is tough in the fact that we are going into our District completely blind.” Milan coach Makenna Slack said. “The only team we have played is Adrian and they are on the other side of the bracket.”

Milan, which won a District title last year, stands at 25-7-2 heading into a match against Adrian Madison at 7 p.m. tonight. The tourney opens with Adrian taking on Tecumseh at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinal doubleheader features Brookly Columbia Central taking on the Adrian-Tecumseh winner at 5:30 p.m. and Onsted tangling with the Milan-Madison winner in the second game.

The finals will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We are hopeful,” Slack said.

DIVISION 3 AT BLISSFIELD

St. Mary Catholic Central, 27-6-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state, looms over this District.

“We have not seen any of them this season and our plan is to focus on our game this post-season by controlling the controllable and limiting our errors,” SMCC coach Cassie Haut said.

The Kestrels have a bye into the semifinals on Thursday.

Whiteford and Blissfield get the tourney started at 5 p.m. today.

The semifinal doubleheader Thursday features Erie Mason against Sand Creek at 5 p.m. with SMCC battling the Whiteford-Blissfield winner.

Mason heads into the state tournament with a 20-8 record.

“We are hopeful to see SMCC in District final,” Mason coach Alyssa Kainz said. “As the underdog we know that SMCC is a phenomenal team and has a lot of great athletes. … We lost to them last year in the District finals, but we are eager to hopefully get another chance to compete against them.”

The finals are set for noon Saturday.

DIVISION 4 AT WALDRON

Summerfield drew a bye into the semifinals where it will face Waldron or Britton Deerfield at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The second game that night features Pittsford clashing with Lenawee Christian or Morenci.

“Lenawee Christian is the District favorite,” Summerfield coach Dawn Perry said.

The champion will be crowned at 7 p.m. Friday.

