High school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola
#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor
#6 Mater Dei at #3 Corona del Mar
#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Mira Costa
NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Second round, Thursday unless noted
Santa Barbara def. Quartz Hill, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
West Ranch def. San Juan Hills, 18-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 17-15
Santa Margarita at Newbury Park, MONDAY
Beckman def. South Torrance, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Servite def. Los Alamitos, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15
Tesoro def. San Marcos, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17
Burbank Burroughs def. Valencia, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Huntington Beach def. Thousand Oaks, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Santa Barbara at West Ranch
#4 Beckman at Santa Margarita OR Newbury Park at #4 Beckman
Tesoro at #3 Servite
#2 Huntington Beach at Burbank Burroughs
DIVISION 3
Second round, Thursday
Camarillo def. Cypress, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-4
St. Francis def. Cerritos, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Long Beach Poly def. Damien, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
Anaheim Canyon def. South Pasadena, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Long Beach Wilson def. Windward, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15
Westlake def. Dos Pueblos, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame def. Royal, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21
Foothill def. Paloma Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
St. Francis at Camarillo
Long Beach Poly at #4 Anaheim Canyon
#3 Long Beach Wilson at Westlake
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 4
Second round, Thursday
Marina def. Redlands, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian def. Katella, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Torrance def. California, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Warren def. El Dorado, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Laguna Hills def. Laguna Blanca, 25-22, 25-22, 25-10
Villa Park d. Garden Grove, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18, 25-14
Corona Santiago def. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18
Cerritos Valley Christian def. Hillcrest, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Marina at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Warren at Torrance
Villa Park at #3 Laguna Hills
#2 Cerritos Valley Christian at Corona Santiago
DIVISION 5
Second round, Thursday
King def. Whitney, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Highland def. Crean Lutheran, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7
Rancho Alamitos def. Sunny Hills, 8-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Upland def. Brentwood, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17
#3 La Canada def. Oxford Academy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Oakwood def. Troy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Elsinore def. Bishop Amat, 25-17, 25-19, 32-30
Westminster La Quinta def. Lancaster, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 King at Highland
Rancho Alamitos at #4 Upland
#3 La Canada at Oakwood
#2 Westminster La Quinta at Elsinore
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday unless noted
Capistrano Valley Christian def. Da Vinci, 25-9, 25-8, 25-6
Rio Hondo Prep def. Anaheim Fairmont Prep, 27-25, 27-25, 26-21
Estancia at Xavier Prep, TUESDAY
Murrieta Mesa def. Riverside North, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Orange def, Valley View, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Sierra Vista def. Arlington, 30-28, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Avalon at Mayfair, score not reported
Malibu def. Maranatha, 25-11, 25-18, 25-11
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Rio Hondo Prep
Xavier Prep/Estancia winner at Murrieta Mesa
Sierra Vista at Orange
#2 Malibu at Mayfair/Avalon winner
NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.