High school volleyball roundup: Middleburg holds off Ridgeview, returns to final four

Sapped by a respiratory bug and pressed to the limit by the power of Ridgeview, Middleburg laid the last step on its road to the final four with a two-step process.

Find Brooke Forkum, and watch the highlights.

"Honestly, I was just getting the ball to Brooke and letting her put it away," Middleburg outside hitter Connor Rahn said. "She was on fire tonight."

Junior Forkum led Middleburg to victory in a Clay County classic, edging rival Ridgeview 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-5A volleyball final.

The Broncos (25-5), the state's No. 1 overall seed for Class 5A, now stand two matches from their first-ever state title. They'll play at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 against Merritt Island at Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center.

Maybe, winning this battle started with a smile.

Middleburg's Brooke Forkum (7) spikes the ball as Ridgeview's Nevaeh Baugh (3) and Harper Herring (14) defend during an FHSAA Region 1-5A girls high school volleyball final on November 1, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

"[After the third set] I told them, I need to see you smile a little bit more," said head coach Meredith Forkum, in her first year taking over from Broncos legend Carrie Prewitt.

A senior-laden Ridgeview (20-8), which had lost a sweep to Middleburg in the district final two weeks ago, kept clawing back again and again. Somehow, Middleburg answered every time.

More often than not, Brooke Forkum was the player delivering the key blow, including the match-point kill off an acrobatic dig from libero Morgan Padgett.

Ridgeview, down two sets early, rebounded in the third through the power of senior middle blocker Haley Robinson and junior Katie Cole, capped by Brooke Cameron's finish to force a fourth.

The Panthers trailed 19-16 in the fourth set but went on a 4-0 run, briefly taking the lead after Payton Cannon's ace. The teams traded points until Connor Rahn scored down the line for 24-23 and Brooke Forkum finished the match off.

Middleburg becomes Northeast Florida's third semifinal qualifier, after Bishop Kenny (Class 4A) and Trinity Christian (Class 3A) punched their tickets on Tuesday.

"They just stay calm, and they find a way to come back," Meredith Forkum said. "When they're playing as a team, they're pretty hard to stop."

REGION 1-6A

Ponte Vedra's playoff run ended in the state capital with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-26 loss to host Tallahassee Chiles (25-5).

First-time semifinalist Chiles advances to the Class 6A final four next week in Winter Haven.

Ponte Vedra, winner of the state title in 2017, 2019 and 2020, ends at 15-14.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: FHSAA volleyball playoffs 2023: Northeast Florida regional finals