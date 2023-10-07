Advertisement

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian defeats Odessa High

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Oct. 6—The Permian volleyball team swept rivals Odessa High Friday at Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers won by scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.

Both teams have now finished up the first half of District 2-6A play.

Permian now sits at 22-10 overall, 2-3 in district while OHS fell to 14-10, 1-4.

Jade Workman led the Lady Panthers with 18 kills while Mylah Arzaga had seven and Bridgit Smithee had five.

Permian will next face Midland High at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

Odessa High will next host Midland Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at OHS Fieldhouse.