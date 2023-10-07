HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian defeats Odessa High

Oct. 6—The Permian volleyball team swept rivals Odessa High Friday at Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers won by scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.

Both teams have now finished up the first half of District 2-6A play.

Permian now sits at 22-10 overall, 2-3 in district while OHS fell to 14-10, 1-4.

Jade Workman led the Lady Panthers with 18 kills while Mylah Arzaga had seven and Bridgit Smithee had five.

Permian will next face Midland High at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

Odessa High will next host Midland Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at OHS Fieldhouse.