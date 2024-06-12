HIGH SCHOOL: UIL passes amendment for split divisions in volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball

Jun. 11—The University Interscholastic League Legislative council passed an amendment on Tuesday for split divisions in the postseason for volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball.

This change to the current playoff structure in some sports would allow for split division in the postseason for 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball, 4A-6A soccer and 1A-6A basketball.

The changes will take effect Aug. 1.

The UIL website state that this change would create two state championship brackets for teams to advance through the post season for these conferences in volleyball, softball, baseball, soccer and basketball.

This amendment would follow the format used for the current 6A football championship structure.

All schools in the conference would remain in their assigned district per the 2024-26 alignment.