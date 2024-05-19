High school track: Timpview girls dominate for 5A repeat, Maple Mountain boys win first title since 2012

A Timpview runner crosses the finish line during the final day of the 5A Utah state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Timpview’s girls crushed the competition during Saturday’s 5A state track meet at BYU, winning by nearly 100 points, while Maple Mountain’s boys narrowly hung on to capture its first state championship since 2012.

For Timpview, it was a satisfying repeat that showcased its depth and talent.

“It’s a team effort in every sense of the word for sure,” said Timpview coach Jaimie Ribera.

Timpview finished with five individual winners and four relay wins in a dominant display for the T-Birds who racked up 158 team points, with Highland in second place with 60 points.

Maple Mountain, meanwhile, won with depth in key events and a bit of good fortune that could’ve altered the entire complexion of what team took the victory lap around BYU’s track stadium.

Regardless, it was a title in which the foundation was laid back in the fall.

“Going back to the fall with our boys cross country team winning the 5A title, that added a little more motivation for a lot of these kids saying ‘hey, we have a good distance team.’ We knew we had a lot of sprinters coming back and so I think there was this belief that there’s a chance for them to win the state title,” said Maple Mountain coach Jeff Lake.

Banks Jackson came up huge for Maple Mountain as he won both the 200 and 400 meters and then also anchored the Golden Eagles’ 4x200 winning relay team.

Jackson’s win in the 200 meters altered the match. West Jordan’s Dominic Overby was the favorite to win the match, but he injured himself on the home stretch and didn’t finish. Had he won and earned 10 more team points for his team, the Jaguars would’ve ended the meet with 73.5 points instead of 63.5 points. Maple Mountain won with 72 points. Woods Cross was second with 66 points.

The unfortunate injury for Overby confirmed why coaches never like to project too far ahead in a meet when it comes to probably points. Nothing is guaranteed.

Overby still played a huge role in West Jordan’s third-place finish as he won the 5A long jump on Thursday and 100 meters earlier on Saturday. He finished second to Jackson in the 400 meters.

The other double winner during the 5A meet was Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon finishing first in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

The lone double winner in the girls meet was Jane Hedengren with titles in the 800 and 3,200 meters. She didn’t race in the 1,600 meters two weeks after breaking the overall state record in the event. She set a new 3,200 overall state record on Thursday, and was hoping to make it a trifecta with a record-breaking performance in the 800 meters.

She narrowly came up short with a time of 2:07.85

Timpview’s other individual winners were Katie Hutchings in the 200 meters, Lily Alder in the 1,600 meters and Annie Nuttall in the 300 hurdles.

Much of the success starts with the leadership of the junior Hedengren.

“She really does stay humble and hungry, and really does care about the team and shows up to practice and isn’t too good for anything,” said Ribera.

5A Boys State Championship

Team scores

1. Maple Mountain, 72

2. Woods Cross, 66

3. West Jordan, 63.5

4. Box Elder, 54

5. Alta, 52

6. Brighton, 51

7. Viewmont, 50

8. Timpview, 38

Boys individual results

100 meters — 1. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr., 10.54; 2. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr., 10.60; 3. Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, Sr., 10.64; 4. Evan Morton, Alta, So., 10.69; 5. Ryan Tillman, Viewmont, Jr., 10.69; 6. Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Jr., 10.86; 7. Vance Jeppson, Clearfield, Sr., 10.88; 8. Carson Olsen, Box Elder, Jr., 10.94; 9. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr., 11.00.

200 meters — 1. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr., 21.01; 2. Evan Morton, Alta, So., 21.62; 3. Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, Sr., 21.74; 4. Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Jr., 21.89; 5. Charlie McConkie, Highland, Jr., 21.94; 6. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, So., 22.05; 7. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr., 22.17; 8. Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So., 22.20.

400 meters — 1. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr., 46.05; 2. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr., 46.81; 3. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, So., 47.23; 4. Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So., 48.20; 5. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr., 48.66; 6. Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr., 49.15; 7. Jared Schulte, Clearfield, Sr., 49.58; 8. Jordan Jensen, Viewmont, So., 49.96.

800 meters — 1. Cameron Archer, Alta, Sr., 1:53.08; 2. Brennon Koldewyn, Woods Cross, Sr., 1:53.53; 3. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr., 1:53.87; 4. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Jr., 1:53.93; 5. Weston Egnew, Viewmont, Sr., 1:54.53; 6. Phillip Olsen, Bountiful, Sr., 1:54.78; 7. Wyatt Cernyar, Wasatch, Sr., 1:55.53; 8. Cy Hamilton, Timpview, Sr., 1:55.54.

1,600 meters — 1. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr., 4:11.59; 2. Cameron Archer, Alta, Sr., 4:14.82; 3. Aidan Neal, Alta, So., 4:15.19; 4. Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr., 4:15.26; 5. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr., 4:16.93; 6. Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr., 4:17.19; 7. Ethan Mcculloch, Springville, Sr., 4:17.29; 8. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Jr., 4:18.06.

3,200 meters — 1. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr., 9:10.52; 2. Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr., 9:12.35; 3. Ethan Mcculloch, Springville, Sr., 9:14.30; 4. Hayden Hooper, Bountiful, Jr., 9:21.68; 5. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Jr., 9:23.24; 6. Weston Egnew, Viewmont, Sr., 9:24.08; 7. Aidan Neal, Alta, So., 9:31.61; 8. Carter Summers, Brighton, Sr., 9:31.90.

110 hurdles — 1. Warrick Small, Springville, Sr., 14.83; 2. Tanner Robinson, Brighton, Sr., 15.31; 3. Demetruis Taylor, East, Fr., 15.34; 4. Cannon Downs, Box Elder, Sr., 15.50; 5. Zach Prior, Spanish Fork, Sr., 15.55; 6. Peter Nugent, Maple Mountain, Sr., 15.62; 7. Griffin Seal, Brighton, Sr., 15.81; 8. William Downer, Clearfield, Jr., 15.83.

300 hurdles — 1. Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Jr., 38.54; 2. Peter Nugent, Maple Mountain, Sr., 39.45; 3. Cannon Downs, Box Elder, Sr., 40.07; 4. Warrick Small, Springville, Sr., 40.33; 5. Jackson Devey, Highland, Sr., 40.96; 6. Griffin Seal, Brighton, Sr., 41.24; 7. Anthony Grob, Spanish Fork, Sr., 41.27; 8. Bridger Jolley, Timpview, So., 41.38.

4x100 relay — 1. Box Elder (Easton Connelly, Jr., Jeremylee Macias, Jr., Wyatt Abraham, So., Carson Olsen, Jr.), 42.79; 2. Cedar Valley, 42.80; 3. Alta, 42.97; 4. Roy, 43.21; 5. Highland, 43.22; 6. Salem Hills, 43.23; 7. West Jordan, 43.40; 8. Clearfield, 43.60.

4x200 relay — 1. Maple Mountain (Tyson Pugmire, So., Logan Sircable, Sr., Easton Merrell, Sr., Banks Jackson, Sr.), 1:26.72; 2. Clearfield, 1:29.06; 3. Highland, 1:29.72; 4. Viewmont, 1:30.04; 5. Cedar Valley, 1:30.39; 6. West Jordan, 1:30.43; 7. Taylorsville, 1:30.95; 8. Roy, 1:31.01.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpview (Joseph Covey, Jr., James Doyle, Sr., Jack Weaver, Jr., Haven Halladay, Sr.), 3:16.93; 2. Viewmont, 3:18.65; 3. Clearfield, 3:20.14; 4. Woods Cross, 3:23.31; 5. Alta, 3:23.54; 6. Maple Mountain, 3:24.28; 7. West Jordan, 3:24.98; 8. Wasatch, 3:27.71.

4x800 relay — 1. Viewmont (Ben Hyde, Jr., Weston Egnew, Sr., Peter Gehring, Jr., Gabe Hooper, Sr.), 7:43.31; 2. Skyline, 7:48.15; 3. Timpview, 7:52.89; 4. Northridge, 7:54.08; 5. Olympus, 7:57.20; 6. Alta, 7:58.76; 7. Maple Mountain, 7:59.02; 8. Brighton, 8:02.15.

Long jump — 1. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr., 23′07.5; 2. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr., 21′10; 3. Dimitri Lovio, West Jordan, Sr., 21′9.5; 4. Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr., 21′7.75; 5. Luc Whiting, Springville, Jr., 21′6; 6. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, So., 21′4.75; 7. Robert Joseph Young, Roy, Jr., 20′7; 8. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 20′4.75.

High jump — 1. Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr., 6′4; 2. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr., 6′2; 2. Griffin Eggleston, Maple Mountain, Sr., 6′2; 4. Rory Violette, Woods Cross, Jr., 6′2; 5. Elijah Young, West Jordan, Sr., 6′2; 6. Hunter Larson, Cedar Valley, Sr., 6′2; 7. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 6′2; 7. Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr., 6′2.

Shot put — 1. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr., 52′10.25; 2. Chance Richards, Box Elder, So., 49′11.5; 3. Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, Sr., 49′8; 4. Kaleb Miller, Brighton, Jr., 48′0.25; 5. Jackson Worthington, West Jordan, Sr., 47′6.75; 6. Alama Fetuao, Cedar Valley, Sr., 47′2.75; 7. Kavika Bringhurst, Maple Mountain, Sr., 47′0; 8. Leon Crutcher, West, Sr., 47′0.

Discus — 1. Leon Crutcher, West, Sr., 156′6; 2. Bode Hipple, Skyline, Sr., 153′11; 3. Chance Richards, Box Elder, So., 145′8; 4. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Jr., 142′8; 5. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr., 138′8; 6. David Grant, Box Elder, Sr., 136′10; 7. Jackson Worthington, West Jordan, Sr., 132′9; 8. Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, Sr., 130′7.

Javelin — 1. Jackson Roybal, West Jordan, Sr., 178′4; 2. Jack Johnson, Brighton, Sr., 171′3; 3. Ezra Groat, Woods Cross, Jr., 171′2; 4. David Grant, Box Elder, Sr., 169′4; 5. Kody Horsley, Cedar Valley, Jr., 167′7; 6. Easton Anderson, Cyprus, Jr., 165′2; 7. Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr., 161′7; 8. Easton Leavitt, Springville, Jr., 160′0.

Pole vault — 1. Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Sr., 14′6; 2. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 14′3; 3. Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Jr., 13′0; 4. Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Jr., 12′6; 5. Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr., 12′6; 6. Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr., 12′6; 7. Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr., 12′0; 8. Cedar Thomas, West Jordan, Sr., 12′0.

5A Girls State Championship

Team scores

1. Timpview, 158

2. Highland, 60

3. Box Elder, 52

4. Olympus, 50

5. Springville, 32

6. Skyline, 31

6. Viewmont, 31

8. Maple Mountain, 29

Girls individual results

100 meters — 1. Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr., 12.42; 2. Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr., 12.42; 3. Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr., 12.45; 4. Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr., 12.60; 5. Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So., 12.62; 6. Cayla Stout, Viewmont, Sr., 12.69; 7. Denasja Taylor, East, Sr., 12.72; 8. Lily Sampson, Highland, Sr., 12.89; 9. Macey Rockwood, Alta, So.

200 meters — 1. Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr., 24.79; 2. Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr., 25.11; 3. Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr., 25.11; 4. Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr., 25.49; 5. Cayla Stout, Viewmont, Sr., 25.71; 6. Lily Sampson, Highland, Sr., 25.75; 7. Jessica Rich, Springville, Sr., 25.75; 8. Breklyn Stout, Viewmont, Sr., 25.88.

400 meters — 1. Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr., 55.65; 2. Vanessa Storey, Timpview, Sr., 56.82; 3. Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr., 57.40; 4. Meg Murdock, Highland, Jr., 57.48; 5. Macey Rockwood, Alta, So., 57.75; 6. Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr., 58.34; 7. Analena Jacob, Brighton, Sr., 59.12; 8. Analia Boyer, Springville, Jr., 59.62.

800 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr., 2:07.85; 2. Charlotte Wilkinson, Northridge, Sr., 2:14.14; 3. Vanessa Storey, Timpview, Sr., 2:14.99; 4. Analia Boyer, Springville, Jr., 2:15.71; 5. Grace Callister, Skyline, So., 2:16.41; 6. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, Fr., 2:17.63; 7. Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr., 2:17.93; 8. Lily O’Neal, Cedar Valley, Jr., 2:18.00.

1,600 meters — 1. Lily Alder, Timpview, So., 4:57.72; 2. Analena Jacob, Brighton, Sr., 5:07.31; 3. Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, So., 5:07.87; 4. Ellie Esplin, Timpview, Jr., 5:08.12; 5. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, Fr., 5:08.45; 6. Maddie Reeder, Highland, Fr., 5:08.49; 7. Helena Gutierrez, West, Sr., 5:08.63; 8. Savannah Galbraith, Springville, Jr., 5:09.58.

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr., 9:52.96; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, So., 10:31.36; 3. Maddie Reeder, Highland, Fr., 10:55.63; 4. Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, So., 11:03.42; 5. Helena Gutierrez, West, Sr., 11:03.51; 6. Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr., 11:05.01; 7. Savannah Galbraith, Springville, Jr., 11:05.60; 8. Kambrie Wilkinson, Salem Hills, Sr., 11:08.71.

100 hurdles — 1. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr., 14.78; 2. Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr., 14.92; 3. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr., 14.95; 4. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr., 15.54; 5. Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr., 15.61; 6. Isabella Ward, Springville, Jr., 15.92; 7. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, So., 16.01; 8. Kirra Singley, Viewmont, So., 18.01.

300 hurdles — 1. Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr., 42.91; 2. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr., 44.17; 3. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr., 44.30; 4. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr., 45.08; 5. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, So., 45.33; 6. Chloe Petelo, Timpview, Sr., 46.23; 7. Leelu Bare, Skyline, Jr., 46.60; 8. Kirra Singley, Viewmont, So., 46.66.

4x100 relay — 1. Timpview (Zoe Deucher, Jr., Makayla Grossarth, Sr., Elisabeth Storey, Fr., Katie Hutchings, Sr.), 49.12; 2. Woods Cross, 49.29; 3. Viewmont, 49.82; 4. Granger, 49.91; 5. Box Elder, 50.13; 6. Spanish Fork, 50.16; 7. East, 50.74; 8. Salem Hills, 50.83.

4x200 relay — 1. Timpview (Annie Nuttall, Sr., Makayla Grossarth, Sr., Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Sr., Katie Hutchings, Sr.), 1:39.91; 2. Highland, 1:43.96; 3. Springville, 1:44.03; 4. Viewmont, 1:44.06; 5. Woods Cross, 1:44.30; 6. Spanish Fork, 1:44.86; 7. Granger, 1:46.52; 8. Box Elder, 1:47.51.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpview (Lily Alder, So., Jane Hedengren, Jr., Vanessa Storey, Sr., Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Sr.), 3:46.82; 2. Highland, 3:55.33; 3. Olympus, 4:02.35; 4. Springville, 4:02.51; 5. Box Elder, 4:03.79; 6. Clearfield, 4:07.32; 7. Northridge, 4:10.12; 8. East, 4:11.37.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpview (Mary Marvell, So., Makayla Boulton, Sr., Ellie Esplin, Jr., Vanessa Storey, Sr.), 9:19.54; 2. Skyline, 9:23.83; 3. Springville, 9:26.53; 4. Viewmont, 9:34.00; 5. Maple Mountain, 9:41.90; 6. Brighton, 9:43.45; 7. Highland, 9:44.65; 8. Woods Cross, 9:53.85.

Long jump — 1. Denasja Taylor, East, Sr., 18′3.75; 2. Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Jr., 17′8.75; 3. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr., 17′8.5; 4. Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So., 17′2; 5. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr., 17′1.25; 6. Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr., 17′0.25; 7. Brianna Warcup, Salem Hills, Fr., 16′11.25; 8. Macey Rockwood, Alta, So., 16′11.

High jump — 1. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Jr., 5′6; 2. Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Jr., 5′1; 3. Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Jr., 4′11; 3. Ellie Larson, Cedar Valley, So., 4′11; 5. Caroline McKellar, East, Sr., 4′11; 6. Adriana Pau’u, Cyprus, Jr., 4′11; 7. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, Fr., 4′11; 8. Grace Gallagher, Hunter, Fr., 4′11.

Shot put — 1. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr., 40′8.75; 2. Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Sr., 36′7; 3. Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr., 36′2.25; 4. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, So., 35′9; 5. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr., 35′0.25; 6. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Jr., 35′0; 7. Brynn Morgan, Spanish Fork, Jr., 34′11.75; 8. Makayla Tunuufi, West Jordan, Sr., 34′8.25.

Discus — 1. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr., 127′10; 2. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, So., 123′3; 3. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Jr., 117′11; 4. Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Sr., 115′11; 5. Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr., 114′7; 6. Clara Caldwell, Box Elder, Sr., 112′10; 7. Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Jr., 111′10; 8. Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr., 109′6.

Javelin — 1. Chloe Quinn, Skyline, Sr., 127′9; 2. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr., 123′1; 3. Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr., 122′1; 4. Adelaide Winn, Cyprus, Jr., 121′8; 5. Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So., 111′7; 6. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, Fr., 110′1; 7. Dani Maa’Laelu, West, Sr., 106′9; 8. Kailey Parkinson, Springville, Sr., 105′11.

Pole vault — 1. Natalie Germanov, West, Sr., 12′0; 2. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr., 11′6; 3. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Jr., 10′0; 4. Hailey Fisher, Box Elder, So., 8′0; 5. Tymbre Palfreyman, Salem Hills, Sr., 7′6; 6. Breelle Merrill, Box Elder, So., 7′6; 7. Avery Edwards, Clearfield, So., 7′0; 7. Maycie Pearce, Clearfield, So., 7′0.