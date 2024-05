High school track and field: Top performances in 2024 (Week 10) heading into state meets

Boys start the 4x800m relay during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo, on Saturday May 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Heading into the final week of the 2024 track season with the 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state meets this weekend at BYU, here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2024 season after Week 10

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.54 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

10.57 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

10.59 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

10.68 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

10.76 — Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr (5/9 at Region 9)

10.79 — Vance Jeppson, Clearfield, Sr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

10.79 — D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

10.80 — Ryan Tillman, Viewmont, Jr. (4/10 at Woods Cross)

10.81 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

10.82 — Junior Coughlin, Dixie, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

10.83 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (4/20 at Davis)

10.84 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

10.86 — Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

10.86 — Creek Sharp, Emery, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

10.88 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (4/19 at SUU)

10.88 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

(SR) 20.84 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

20.91 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.13 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.25 — Matt Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.28 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (5/4 at BYU)

21.79 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.81 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.82 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21.87 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

21.98 — Jaiden Millard, Bingham, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

22.00 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21.01 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.01 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

22.03 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (5/4 at BYU)

22.04 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (4/19 at SUU)

Note: Previous state record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

47.08 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

47.39 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

48.17 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

48.21 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, So. (5/4 at BYU)

48.23 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/12 at Farmington)

48.25 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

48.38 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (4/20 at Davis)

48.40 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

48.64 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

48.64 — D’angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

48.72 — Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

48.73 — Nathan Halladay, Timvpiew, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48.74 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

48.84 — Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

48.93 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:50.06 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:50.26 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:51.14 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:51.32 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:53.34 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:54.08 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:54.15 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

1:54.25 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:54.31 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:54.37 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

1:54.41 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

1:54.45 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

1:54.57 — Weston Egnew, Viewmont, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

1:54.87 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr. (4/19 at SUU)

1:55.03 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

(SR) 4:01.78 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:04.14 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:04.60 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:04.94 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:09.71 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.77 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:10.39 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:11.13 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:11.98 — Cameron Archer, Alta, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:12.38 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

4:12.47 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:12.74 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:12.87 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:13.27 — Cameron Archer, Alta, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

4:13.84 — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

(SR) 8:42.47 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

8:57.19 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:00.42 — Austin Westfall, Orem, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:00.73 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:05.71 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.11 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.65 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:07.26 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:10.16 — Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:10.27 — Wiiliam Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.59 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

9:10.72 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Jr. (4/26 at Dixie)

9:11.71 — Maxwell Orr, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:11.82 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (4/19 at American Fork)

9:12.06 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.

110 hurdles

14.00 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

14.04 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (5/9 at Region 1)

14.09 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr (5/9 at Region 9)

14.36 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

14.44 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

14.47 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/26 at Dixie)

14.55 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.70 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.70 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

14.77 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14.78 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)

14.79 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.79 — Brody Clark, Fremont, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

14.82 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

14.87 — Teige White, Bear River, Sr. (4/27 at Ogden)

14.99 — Ethan Olson, Payson, Sr. (5/9 at Region 8)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.00 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (5/4 at BYU)

37.26 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

37.37 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Dixie)

37.84 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

38.08 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.08 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (4/19 at Salem Hills)

39.11 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

39.12 — Kellen Mckeehan, Syracuse, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.18 — Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

39.27 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.31 — Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

39.33 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

39.35 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.36 — Matthew Harris, Grantsville, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

39.38 — Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, Jr. (5/8 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

(SR) 41.07 — Corner Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

41.56 — Snow Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

42.21 — West Jordan (4/13 at Taylorsville)

42.27 — Crimson Cliffs (3/28 at Desert Hills)

42.51 — Layton (5/9 at Region 1)

42.52 — Lone Peak (5/4 at BYU)

42.78 — Farmington (5/9 at Region 1)

42.84 — Juab (5/4 at BYU)

42.86 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

42.86 — Syracuse (5/9 at Region 1)

42.87 — Union (5/4 at BYU)

42.89 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

42.96 — Weber (5/9 at Region 1)

42.98 — Bingham (4/19 at American Fork)

43.09 — Timpview (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

Note: Previous state record was 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

(SR) 1:25.45 — Corner Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

1:27.72 — Maple Mountain (5/4 at BYU)

1:27.75 — Lone Peak (5/4 at BYU)

1:28.39 — Bingham (5/4 at BYU)

1:28.57 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:28.59 — Farmington (4/12 at Farmington)

1:28.93 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

1:29.05 — Cedar (5/9 at Region 9)

1:29.45 — Clearfield (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

1:29.41 — West Jordan (4/27 at Orem)

1:29.54 — Bingham (4/27 at Orem)

1:29.59 — Stansbury (4/27 at Orem)

1:29.59 — Syracuse (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

1:29.89 — Desert Hills (5/9 at Region 9)

1:30.09 — Timpview (4/12 at Skyridge)

Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.

4x400 relay

(SR) 3:15.24 — Corner Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

3:19.32 — Timpview (5/4 at BYU)

3:21.52 — Weber (4/20 at Davis)

3:22.07 — Morgan (5/4 at BYU)

3:22.43 — Westlake (5/4 at BYU)

3:23.14 — Snow Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

3:23.20 — Riverton (5/4 at BYU)

3:24.31 — Fremont (5/9 at Region 1)

3:24.96 — Layton (5/9 at Region 1)

3:25.08 — Syracuse (4/22 at Woods Cross)

3:25.26 — Mountain View (5/4 at BYU)

3:25.71 — Farmington (4/22 at Woods Cross)

3:25.96 — Viewmont (4/12 at Farmington)

3:25.97 — American Fork (5/8 at Region 3)

3:25.98 — Bingham (5/4 at BYU)

3:26.11 — Davis (4/22 at Woods Cross)

Note: Previous state record was 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

(SR) 7:31.57 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

7:34.58 — Herriman (5/4 at BYU)

7:52.70 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)

7:58.36 — Timpanogos (5/4 at BYU)

8:01.50 — Layton (4/20 at Davis)

8:03.75 — Skyridge (5/4 at BYU)

8:04.60 — Corner Canyon (5/9 at Region 2)

8:05.29 — Lone Peak (4/19 at American Fork)

8:05.73 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

8:05.95 — Timpview (5/4 at BYU)

8:06.73 — Bingham (4/19 at American Fork)

8:08.25 — Pine View (5/9 at Region 9)

8:08.28 — Maple Mountain (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:08.53 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

8:08.90 — Woods Cross (4/10 at Woods Cross)

Note: Previous state record was 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

3:37.76 — Morgan (5/9 at Region 13)

3:39.37 — Beaver (4/26 at Dixie)

3:40.70 — Canyon View (5/3 at BYU)

3:43.65 — Union (4/19 at Carbon)

3:44.42 — Manti (5/3 at BYU)

3:45.34 — North Sevier (4/27 at Delta)

3:46.23 — Ogden (5/9 at Region 13)

3:46.73 — Richfield (424 at Emery)

3:47.84 — Carbon (5/9 at Region 12)

3:48.43 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:49.02 — Duchesne (4/17 at Uintah)

3:49.93 — Uintah (4/17 at Uintah)

3:50.12 — Juab (3/29 at Juab)

3:51.56 — South Sevier (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

3:52.16 — Emery (4/19 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6′08 — Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

6′07 — Braxton Shirley, Payson, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

6′07 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, So. (5/3 at Carbon)

6′06.25 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

6′06 — Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

6′06 — Jack Wilkey, North Sanpete, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

6′05 — Griffin Englestead, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

6′05 — Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr. (4/10 at Woods Cross)

6′05 — Braxton Shirley, Payson, Sr. (4/19 at Salem Hills)

6′05 — Brandon Brockett, Weber, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

6′05 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (4/22 at Woods Cross)

6′04 — Max Oliver, Fremont, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′04 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

6′04 — Jace Cox, Valley, Jr. (5/3 at Carbon)

6′04 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (5/8 at Region 4)

6′04 — Kayden Lister, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

6′04 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So. (5/9 at Region 9)

6′04 — Duke Gordon, Park City, Sr. (5/9 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

(SR) 23′11.00 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

23′07.50 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

22′11.00 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (5/7 at Viewmont)

22′06.00 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (4/20 at Davis)

22′06.50 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So. (5/3 at Carbon)

22′05.75 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

22′05.75 — Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

22′03.50 — Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Region 9)

22′03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′11.75 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/13 at Crimson Cliffs)

21′10.50 — Benton Goodwin, Skyridge, Sr. (4/19 at American Fork)

21′10.50 — Kaison Nicholss, Cyprus, Jr. (4/13 at Taylorsville)

21′10.50 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (4/19 at Salem Hills)

21′09.50 — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

21′09.25 — Conner Pruitt, Delta, Sr. (5/3 at Carbon)

21′09.00 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21′09.00 — Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, Sr (4/13 at Crimson Cliffs)

Note: Previous state record was 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

59′01.50 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (4/20 at Davis)

59′00.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (4/13 at Crimson Cliffs)

56′09.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

56′04.25 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (5/4 at BYU)

55′10.50 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

55′01.25 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54′05.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/20 at Davis)

53′02.25 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

52′08.00 — Nuku Mafi, West, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

52′00.75 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

51′09.50 — Leon Crutcher, West, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

51′09.00 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

50′08.25 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

50′06.75 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (5/8 at Region 3)

50′04.50 — Toby Mealer, Lehi, Jr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

192′05.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (4/12 at Skyridge)

179′05.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

175′05.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

165′08.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (4/19 at SUU)

164′0600 — Leon Crutcher, West, Sr. (5/8 at Region 6)

160′05.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Region 2)

160′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

159′05.00 — David Houle, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

157.10.50 — Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

155′02.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, So. (4/13 at Logan)

155′00.00 — Brodie Swensen, Pine View, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

154′08.00 — Zack Masters, Fremont, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

154′04.00 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

152′11.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, So. (4/20 at Davis)

151′10.00 — Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

194′03.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

183′00.00 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

182′09.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (4/19 at SUU)

182′02.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Region 2)

181′11.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

179′09.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

176′10.00 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

175′10.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

175′09.00 — Dixon Kelly, Kanab, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

175′02.00 — Nico Pagnani, Tooele, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

172′02.00 — Jack Grant, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

170′09.00 — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr. (5/7 at Viewmont)

170′07.00 — Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Jr. (4/20 at North Sevier)

170′02.50 — Jackson Roybal, West Jordan, Sr. (5/8 at Region 4)

169′11.00 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. (5/9 at Region 18)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

15′06 — Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

15′06 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

14′10 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr. (4/12 at Farmington)

14′07 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′07 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

14′00 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

14′00 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

13′06 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (4/19 at American Fork)

13′06 — Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr. (5/8 at Region 4)

13′03 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

13′00 — Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

13′00 — Helaman Tarma, Layton, Sr. (5/9 at Region 1)

13′00 — Graysen Bake, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

12′09 — Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr. (4/10 at Woods Cross)

12′06 — Carter Roylance, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12′06 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′06 — Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Jr. (4/13 at Taylorsville)

12′06 — Bronson Miller, American Fork, Fr. (4/19 at American Fork)

12′06 — Tyler Weiss, Herriman, Jr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

12′06 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/8 at Region 3)

12′06 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Jr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.92 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (5/3 at BYU)

12.02 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.21 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (4/19 at SUU)

12.23 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Jr. (4/19 at SUU)

12.23 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (5/8 at Region 3)

12.26 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley) w

12.27 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/19 at SUU)

12.27 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

12.28 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (4/19 at American Fork)

12.30 — Susannah Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.33 — Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

12.34 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

12.38 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, So. (5/9 at Region 9)

12.40 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So. (4/22 at Woods Cross)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

24.12 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (5/4 at BYU)

24.30 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

24.61 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

24.97 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

25.01 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.05 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.12 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.19 — Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Jr. (5/3 at Carbon)

25.20 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.21 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.31 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (4/20 at Davis)

25.33 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, So. (4/20 at Davis)

25.40 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.41 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.41 — Grace Alders, Stansbury, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

25.46 — Alexa Kovatch, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

55.26 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

55.58 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

56.03 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

56.21 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

56.22 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

56.45 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

56.63 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (5/4 at BYU)

56.71 — Annalise Ririe, Weber, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

56.93 — Morgna Carter, Park City, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.02 — Brooklyn Surdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.62 — Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Jr. (5/9 at Region 11)

57.64 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (5/4 at BYU)

57.65 — Vanessa Storey, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.73 — Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

57.97 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

(SR) 2:07.28 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (5/4 at BYU)

2:09.39 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:10.42 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:10.91 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:10.99 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

2:11.44 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:12.71 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:13.23 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.92 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (4/26 at Dixie)

2:14.03 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:15.03 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:15.34 — Rachel Crosby, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:15.54 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:15.75 — Analia Boyer, Springville, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

2:15.85 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: Previous state record was 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

(SR) 4:37.72 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

4:47.15 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.29 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.40 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.70 — Andelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.97 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:56.14 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:57.52 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:57.76 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

5:00.25 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

5:00.39 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (5/4 at BYU

5:00.53 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.86 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:02.15 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:02.33 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (5/4 at BYU)

5:02.40 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.

3,200 meters

10:24.89 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10:35.38 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:41.59 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:42.14 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:44.40 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:45.29 — Adelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:45.77 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:48.52— River White, Union, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:50.09 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

10:50.10 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:50.69 — Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.80 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

10:53.20 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, Fr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:53.56 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (5/3 at BYU)

10:54.03 — Maddie Reeder, Highland, Fr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.40 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.54 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.54 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.55 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.71 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

14.90 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

14.91 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

15.04 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.05 — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

15.08 — Makayla Grosarth, Timpview, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

15.14 — Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/26 at Dixie)

15.21 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

15.24 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (4/20 at Davis)

15.28 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.32 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

15.33 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

42.02 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (5/4 at BYU)

42.99 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

43.05 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

43.73 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

43.88 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

43.96 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/26 at Dixie)

44.31 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

44.67 — Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

44.86 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

44.89 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (4/27 at Delta)

45.01 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (5/4 at BYU)

45.06 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

45.22 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

45.25 — Ellie Davies, Sky View, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

45.30 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

47.66 — Bingham (5/4 at BYU)

47.74 — Corner Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

47.94 — Desert Hills (5/9 at Region 9)

48.11 — Timpview (5/9 at Maple Mountain)

48.80 — Canyon View (5/4 at BYU)

49.03 — American Fork (4/27 at Orem)

49.13 — Park City (4/27 at Orem)

48.61 — Timpanogos (4/19 at American Fork)

49.43 — Pine View (5/9 at Region 9)

49.72 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

49.81 — Lone Peak (5/4 at BYU)

49.86 — Woods Cross (5/7 at Viewmont)

49.87 — Viewmont (5/7 at Viewmont)

49.90 — Farmington (5/4 at BYU)

49.92 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.

4x200 relay

(SR) 1:39.99 — Bingham (5/4 at BYU)

1:40.95 — Timpview (5/4 at BYU)

1:41.25 — Desert Hills (5/9 at Region 9)

1:41.52 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

1:42.00 — Corner Canyon (5/4 at BYU)

1:43.57 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:44.02 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:44.08 — Lone Peak (5/4 at BYU)

1:45.01 — Viewmont (4/20 at Davis)

1:45.28 — Farmington (5/9 at Region 1)

1:45.44 — Woods Cross (5/4 at BYU)

1:45.55 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:45.90 — Layton (5/4 at BYU)

1:45.97 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

1:46.39 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: Previous state record was 1:41.20 by Bingham 2023.

4x400 relay

(SR) 3:47.20 — Timpview (5/4 at BYU)

3:50.64 — American Fork (5/4 at BYU)

3:55.61 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

3:57.89 — Timpanogos (5/4 at BYU)

4:00.71 — Highland (5/4 at BYU)

4:01.13 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:01.94 — Herriman (5/9 at Region 2)

4:02.55 — Mountain View (5/4 at BYU)

4:02.59 — Copper Hills (5/9 at Region 2)

4:02.71 — Bear River (5/9 at Region 11)

4:03.04 — Davis (5/9 at Region 1)

4:03.08 — Snow Canyon (5/9 at Region 9)

4:03.81 — Fremont (5/9 at Region 1)

4:04.04 — Park City (4/20 at Davis)

4:04.74 — Westlake (5/4 at BYU)

Note: Previous state record was 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.

4x800 relay

(SR) 8:58.92 — Timpview (5/4 at BYU)

9:18.24 — Mountain View (4/19 at American Fork)

9:19.33 — Timpanogos (4/19 at American Fork)

9:20.74 — American Fork (4/12 at Skyridge)

9:28.55 — Lone Peak (4/12 at Skyridge)

9:32.72 — Herriman (5/4 at BYU)

9:32.86 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

9:39.58 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

9:40.07 — Pine View (4/26 at Dixie)

9:40.24 — Orem (4/19 at American Fork)

9:40.70 — Viewmont (5/4 at BYU)

9:42.37 — Pleasant Grove (5/4 at BYU)

9:43.55 — Riverton (5/4 at BYU)

9:43.68 — Springville (4/12 at Skyridge)

9:44.31 — Maple Mountain (5/4 at BYU)

9:44.76 — Brighton (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

Note: Old state record was 9:11.91 by Lone Peak in 2023.

Sprint Medley

4:12.51 — Grand (5/7 at Region 15)

4:21.30 — Union (5/9 at Region 13)

4:22.28 — Carbon (3/16 at Carbon)

4:26.19 — North Sanpete (5/3 at Carbon)

4:27.84 — Canyon View (5/3 at BYU)

4:28.07 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:31.98 — Morgan (5/9 at Region 13)

4:32.60 — Emery (3/30 at Copper Hills)

4:33.09 — Millard (5/8 at Region 18)

4:34.17 — Richfield (3/22 at Pine View)

4:34.64 — Ogden (5/9 at Region 13)

4:35.70 — Delta (4/27 at Delta)

4:36.75 — North Summit (5/7 at Region 15)

4:38.21 — Manti (5/9 at Region 12)

4:38.52 — Juab (5/3 at BYU)

4:39.64 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008.

High jump

5′10.25 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

5′10 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr. (4/13 at Taylorsville)

5′10 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

5′09 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, So. (5/4 at BYU)

5′06 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (4/27 at Delta)

5′06 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (4/12 at Crimson Cliffs)

5′06 — Riley Gough, South Sevier, Jr. (4/24 at Emery)

5′06 — Abby Tullis, Bingham, So. (5/9 at Region 2)

5′05 — Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, So. (4/13 at Logan)

5′05 — Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr. (4/10 at Woods Cross)

5′05 — Ellen Reed, American Heritage, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

5′04 — Rylee Little, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′04 — Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, Sr. (4/20 at North Sevier)

5′04 — Megan Stilson, Emery, So. (4/24 at Emery)

5′04 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr. (5/9 at Region 13)

5′03 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′03 — Isabel Wanstrom, South Summit, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

5′03 — Lisa Richards, Union, Fr. (5/9 at Region 13)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18′07.25 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

18′06.25 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (4/26 at Dixie)

18′05.75 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

18′02.50 — Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

18′01.50 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (4/27 at Orem)

17′11.50 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

17′11.00 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (5/9 at Region 12)

17′09.25 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Jr. (5/9 at Region 12)

17′08.75 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr. (4/27 at Orem)

17′08.75 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/26 at Dixie)

17′08.00 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (4/12 at Tooele)

17′08.00 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

17′06.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′05.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)

17′05.50 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr. (4/13 at Taylorsville)

17′05.50 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (4/19 at American Fork)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

43′00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

40′02.50 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (4/12 at Crimson Cliffs)

39′10.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

39′09.50 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (4/26 at Dixie)

39′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

39′02.50 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/12 at Crimson Cliffs)

39′02.00 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (5/9 at Region 2)

37′06.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

37′04.75 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

37′03.50 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

37′01.00 — Kueni Douglas, Richfield, Sr. (4/19 at Salem Hills)

37′00.25 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′11.50 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

36′10.00 – Abigail Coombs, American Fork, Jr. (5/8 at Region 3)

36′09.00 — Caislee Lunt, Millard, Sr. (4/27 at Delta)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

139′00.00 — Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

137′06.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)

131′03.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

131′00.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

128′06.00 — Matilyn Dotsyn, Hurricane, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

128′03.50 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Skyridge)

128′02.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (4/12 at Crimson Cliffs)

127′06.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

127′02.25 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Jr. (5/9 at Region 10)

122′02.00 — Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

121′10.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

121′07.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

119′02.00 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

117′05.00 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (5/4 at Mountain Ridge)

116′11.00 — Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

132′06.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

132′03.00 — Addie Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

127′08.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (4/26 at Dixie)

122′10.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr. (5/9 at Region 9)

121′10.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

121′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

121′06.00 — Chloe Quinn, Skyline, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

119′06.00 — Caislee Lunt, Millard, Sr. (4/6 at Richfield)

119′05.00 — Calee Sharp, Cyprus, Jr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

119.05.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

119′03.00 — Emily Johnson, Delta, Sr. (4/6 at Richfield)

118′08.00 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, Sr. (4/24 at Emery)

18′08.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (5/8 at Region 4)

118′06.25 — Brecklan Weaver, Union, Sr. (5/9 at Region 13)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

12′03 — Gabrielle Fenn, Riverton, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

12′00 — Monet Ward, Bingham, Sr. (5/9 at Region 2)

11′06 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

11′06 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

11′06 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr. (5/9 at Region 2)

11′00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/13 at Taylorsville)

11′00 — Natalie Germanov, West, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

10′06 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

10′06 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

10′06 — Liesel Ford, Lehi, Sr. (5/4 at BYU)

10′06 — Lacee Pace, Westlake, So. (5/8 at Region 3)

10′03 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

10′00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

10′00 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

10′00 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record was 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.