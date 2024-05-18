HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Team effort leads Lady Indians to first region title in eight years

May 17—SOMERSET — The Lady Indians expected to get big-time performances from a pair of outstanding distance runners on Thursday at the Class 3A, Region 7 Meet.

And Shelby Lamp and Meredith Campbell certainly didn't disappoint.

It would take a total team effort, though, for Madison Central to finally reclaim a regional championship.

"We had to score in almost every other event," Madison Central coach Brian Hilson said.

They did just that.

The Lady Indians had 17 top-five finishes — including three first-place performances — finished with 124 points and easily beat out West Jessamine (96). East Jessamine (92) was third.

The regional championship was the first for Central's girls team since 2016.

In the boys competition, the Indians had 110 points and finished as the runner-up. East Jessamine (125) claimed the title.

Madison Southern was eighth in both the boys and girls team standings.

The event was held at Southwestern High School.

"We have an overall very balanced squad," Hilson said. "They worked hard for it. It was well-deserved."

The Lady Indians swept first and second place in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters events and also won the 4x800 relay.

Lamb and Campbell dominated the field in the distance events.

Campbell, a senior, won the 3,200 meters (11:21.93) and was second in the 1,600 meters. Lamb, a sophomore, was the winner in the 1,600 meters (5:13.66) and the runner-up in the 3,200 meters.

Campbell and Lamb teamed up with Amilya Reynolds and Abigial Beall to win the 4x800 relay (10:09.57).

Central had top-three finishes in all four girls relay events at the regional — 4x200 (second), 4x100 (third) and 4x400 (third).

Central's Jayma Huguely took second in the discus and third in the shot put and Jamie Gugel was the runner-up in the pole vault.

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the Class 3A State Meet, which is set for Saturday, June 1 at the University of Kentucky.

Central won a total of seven events at the regional — including six individual titles.

Junior Zach Cowper took the title in the shot put (49-04.00) and dominated the competition in the discus with a throw of 153-03.

"He just keeps getting better," Hilson said of Cowper. "His dad coaches at EKU and he knows what it takes and he goes hard at practice every day."

Senior Jordan Bryner cleared 15-0 in the pole vault, beating out teammate Drew Masters (14-6), who took second place.

Senior Brody Coleman used a late kick to take the title in the 3,200 meters (9:53.55) and was fourth in the 1,600 meters.

"That was all heart, desire and will," Hilson said of Coleman's performance.

In the boys relay events, Central was third in the 4x100, fourth in the 4x800 and fifth in the 4x400.

Central senior Carter Lamb was second in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 800 meter run. Bill Kissick was second in the shot put. Sophomore Nichelle Spellecy was the runner-up in the 400 meter run and Gabriela Ramirez took second in the 800 meter run.

Mason Little placed third in the high jump, Taniyah Hayden was third in the 100 meter dash and Carson Herbst was third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

Other top finishers for Central included: MaKayla Ellifritz (fifth in both 100 meter hurdles and high jump); Reynolds (fifth in 800 meters); Avery Garner (fifth in the triple jump); Caiden Taylor (fourth in 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles) and Maharie Pittman (fourth in 300 meter hurdles).

Madison Southern junior Preston Williams placed third in the 100 meter dash and was fourth in the shot put. Southern's Shyanne Couch was third in the high jump.

Southern had solid performances in several relay events, placing third in boys 4x400 and fifth in the boys 4x100, girls 4x100 and girls 4x400.

Other top finishers for Southern included: Rory Kruger (fifth in 400 meters); Paige Rinker (fifth in discus), Aaron Bevins (fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump), Brayden Hall (fourth in 400 meters) and Canaan Mays (fourth in discus).