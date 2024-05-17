HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Lady Indians win first region title since 2016; Indians take second

May 17—Strong performances in the distance and relay events helped the Lady Indians earn their first regional championship in eight years.

Madison Central finished with 124 points and easily beat West Jessamine (96) to take the team title at the Class Region, Region 7 Meet on Thursday in Somerset. The Lady Indians had first and second-place performances in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races and also won the 4x800 meter relay.

In the boys team competition, Madison Central finished second with 110 points, while East Jessamine (125) took the championship.

Madison Southern was eighth in both the girls and boys team standings.

Central student-athletes won seven events — including six individual championships.

Junior Zach Cowper took the title in the shot put (49-04.00) and dominated the competition in the discus with a throw of 153-03.

Senior Jordan Bryner cleared 15-0 in the pole vault, beating out teammate Drew Master (14-6), who took second place.

Senior Brody Coleman used a late kick to take the title in the 3,200 meters (9:53.55) and was fourth in the 1,600 meters.

Shelby Lamb and Meredith Campbell were impressive in the distance events.

Campbell, a senior, won the 3,200 meters (11:21.93) and was second in the 1,600 meters. Lamb, a sophomore, was the winner in the 1,600 meters (5:13.66) and the runner-up in the 3,200 meters.

Campbell and Lamb teamed up with Amilya Reynolds and Abigial Beall to win the 4x800 relay (10:09.57).

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the Class 3A State Meet, which is set for Saturday, June 1 at the University of Kentucky.

Central had top-three finishes in all four girls relay events at the regional — 4x200 (second), 4x100 (third) and 4x400 (third).

In the boys relay events, Central was third in the 4x100, fourth in the 4x800 and fifth in the 4x400.

Central senior Carter Lamb was second in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 800 meter run. Bill Kissick was second in the shot put. Sophomore Nichelle Spellecy was the runner-up in the 400 meter run and Gabriela Ramirez took second in the 800 meter run.

Mason Little placed third in the high jump, Taniyah Hayden was third in the 100 meter dash and Carson Herbst was third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

Central's Jayma Huguely took second in the discus and third in the shot put and Jamie Gugel was the runner-up in the pole vault.

Other top finishers for Central included: MaKayla Ellifritz (fifth in both 100 meter hurdles and high jump); Reynolds (fifth in 800 meters); Avery Garner (fifth in the triple jump); Caiden Taylor (fourth in 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles) and Maharie Pittman (fourth in 300 meter hurdles).

Madison Southern junior Preston Williams placed third in the 100 meter dash and was fourth in the shot put. Southern's Shyanne Couch was third in the high jump.

Southern had solid performances in several relay events, placing third in boys 4x400 and fifth in the boys 4x100, girls 4x100 and girls 4x400.

Other top finishers for Southern included: Rory Kruger (fifth in 400 meters); Paige Rinker (fifth in discus), Aaron Bevins (fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump), Brayden Hall (fourth in 400 meters) and Canaan Mays (fourth in discus).