High school track: Distance runners, high jumpers shine during Day 1 of 6A, 5A state track meet

Syracuse’s Cortnie Barker competes in the girls 6A high jump during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

For much of this track season, scribbled on Cortnie Barker’s mirror at home in dry erase marker has been “6′0″ — which represents the Syracuse senior’s goal in the high jump. She saw it again on Thursday morning before she hopped on a bus with her teammates to head to BYU for the state track meet.

She wasn’t the only 6A athlete who had a similar goal on Thursday. American Fork senior Presley Gray and Weber senior Cami Cvitkovich also shared that vision as all three had cleared 5′10″ at one point this season and were hoping to become just the third high school girls athlete in Utah to clear 6′0″.

For Barker, that dream became a reality as she cleared 6′0.25″ on her second attempt to claim the individual 6A state title. Gray finished second at 5′10″ and Cvitkovich third at 5′8″.

“The best day ever, I don’t even know how to put it into words,” said Barker. “At the beginning I was struggling, I missed my opening height, which stressed me out a little, and I had a couple more misses that I usually don’t have, but I pulled through. I knew I had a goal, and I wanted to get that and got it done.”

The jump was a new 6A record, and she had three cracks at the overall state record as she moved the bar to 6′1.50″ for her next attempt in an attempt to break the 1981 state record of 6′1.25″ set by Julie Waters of Mountain View.

That height wasn’t in the cards on Thursday, but she’ll get many more opportunities to clear it on the same mat in the future as she’s signed to jump at BYU.

Barker’s performance was one of numerous great performances at BYU on Thursday during the opening day of the 6A and 5A state track meet.

In the team title chases, with roughly 40% of the events held on Day 1, American Fork’s boys and girls teams sit in first place in 6A, while in 5A, Woods Cross’ boys are the Day 1 leaders and Timpview’s girls sit in first place.

Day 2 gets underway on Saturday at 7 a.m. and there’s potential for some fireworks right away in the 1,600-meter races.

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons will look to break four minutes in the 1,600 race, and based on his record-setting performance in the 3,200 on Thursday, he believes he’s got a great chance at it.

Simmons won the 6A state title with a stunning time of 8:36.79, breaking his own record of 8:42.47 from earlier this season at the Pine View Invitational. With altitude adjustment, the announcers said his time registers about 8:30, which is currently the No. 1 time in the nation.

West Jordan's Dominic Overby competes in the boys 5A long jump during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Syracuse’s Cortnie Barker competes in the girls 6A high jump during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

West Jordan's Dominic Overby competes in the boys 5A long jump during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Syracuse’s Cortnie Barker, right, celebrates after clearing the six-foot marker in the girls 6A high jump during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Roughly 30 minutes earlier, Timpview’s Jane Hedengren opened the state meet with a shocking state-record run of her own, something Simmons took notice of.

“I was just starting my warmup when she was in the last 800. That was definitely exciting, I was super happy for her. I was already planning to just go and do my best, so I was like, ‘Sweet, another one.’ Another awesome thing for the people here watching,” said Simmons.

Thanks to the lap-by-lap updates from the stadium announcer about Hedengren’s historic pursuit of a sub-10 minute two mile, all eyes were on Hedengren from the outset. Every announcement motivated the junior to keep pushing.

“I love announcers, just having someone up in that press box telling where I’m at, even though I can see the time, it’s really nice to have him affirming me and being like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go sub-10 today, and I’m on pace still.’ He’s getting the crowd involved as well,” said Hedengren.

When it was all said and done, she crossed the finish line in 9:52.96, shattering the 2014 overall state record of 10:13.86 set by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

“I look at them and I’m like wow, I really respect the girls that came before me and how hard they were willing to work and how fast they were willing to run. And I’m just hoping I can follow in their example and break some records myself,” said Hedengren.

Two other state records fell in the 4x200 relays to conclude Day 1.

Two weeks after setting a new state 4x200 record at the BYU Invitational, Bingham’s girls did it again as the team of McKenzie Ritter, Kaitlyn Durham, Angelina Appel and Andrea Amoah ran a 1:37.74 to eclipse its previous record of 1:39.99.

Corner Canyon’s boys team did the same thing. At the BYU Invite it ran a 1:25.45, and then on Thursday on the same track the team of Chryshaun Lee, Mason Hamilton, Tate Kjar and Jerome Myles ran a 1:24.61.

Class 6A Boys

Team scores

1. American Fork, 45

2. Corner Canyon, 33

3. Lone Peak, 26

4. Skyridge, 21

4. Herriman, 21

4. Weber, 21

7. Mountain Ridge, 18

8. Copper Hills, 17

8. Lehi, 17

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr., 8:36.79; 2. William Steadman, Herriman, Sr., 8:57.90; 3. Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr., 9:02.63; 4. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr., 9:02.73; 5. Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr., 9:07.74; 6. Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr., 9:08.18; 7. Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr., 9:09.25; 8. Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr., 9:10.51.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Chryshaun Lee, Jr., Mason Hamilton, So., Tate Kjar, Sr., Jerome Myles, Jr.) 1:24.61; 2. Bingham, 1:26.85; 3. Farmington, 1:27.44; 4. Lone Peak, 1:27.97; 5. American Fork, 1:28.43; 6. Weber, 1:29.01; 7. Fremont, 1:29.59; 8. Skyridge, 1:29.65.

4x800 relay — 1. American Fork (Ryker Bement, Jr., Daniel Simmons, Sr., Kaden Evans, Jr., Noah Nielson, Sr.), 7:35.22; 2. Herriman, 7:39.52; 3. Corner Canyon, 7:52.52; 4. Riverton, 7:52.59; 5. Layton, 8:00.07; 6. Lone Peak, 8:02.65; 7. Davis, 8:03.40; 8. Bingham, 8:03.49.

Long jump — 1. Josh Hamblin, Weber, So., 22′3; 2. Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr., 22′0.75; 3. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Jr., 22′0.5; 4. Joshua Keel, Lehi, Jr., 21′10.5; 5. Benton Goodwin, Skyridge, Sr., 21′10.5; 6. Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr., 21′3.5; 7. Devante Stieb, Herriman, Sr., 21′2.75; 8. Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr., 21′1.75.

Shot put — 1. Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 57′2.75; 2. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So., 55′9.5; 3. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr., 52′4.25; 4. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr., 52′1; 5. Toby Mealer, Lehi, Jr., 51′1.25; 6. David Houle, American Fork, Sr., 50′5.75; 7. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, So., 49′3; 8. Alrick Stanley, Copper Hills, Jr., 48′8.25.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So., 179′8; 2. Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 161′10; 3. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, So., 157′2; 4. David Houle, American Fork, Sr., 156′0; 5. Jacob DeYoung, Bingham, Jr., 154′9; 6. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr., 147′7; 7. Jarom Parker, Davis, Jr., 147′0; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, So., 145′0.

Javelin — 1. Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr., 183′4; 2. Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr., 178′7; 3. Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr., 176′7; 4. Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr., 168′4; 5. Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Jr., 159′9; 6. Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr., 156′5; 7. Pearce Fowler, Pleasant Grove, Jr., 155′3; 8. Joseph Covey, Corner Canyon, So., 155′3.

Class 6A Girls

Team scores

1. American Fork, 61.5

2. Lone Peak, 26

3. Herriman, 25

3. Layton, 25

5. Syracue, 22

6. Mountain Ridge, 18

7. Bingham, 14

8. Corner Canyon, 13

8. Riverton, 13

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 10:37.64; 2. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr., 10:47.83; 3. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr., 10:49.38; 4. Natalia Boltz, American Fork, Sr., 10:54.08; 5. Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr., 10:54.76; 6. Alayna Wardle, Herriman, Sr., 10:55.82; 7. Millie Robinson, Westlake, Jr., 11:00.20; 8. Abigail Hartle, Lone Peak, Sr., 11:01.36.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham (McKenzie Ritter, Jr., Kaitlyn Durham, Jr., Angelina Appel, Sr., Andrea Amoah, Sr., Ziya Davis, Jr., Annie Peterson, Sr.), 1:37.74; 2. Corner Canyon, 1:40.14; 3. American Fork, 1:41.15; 4. Lone Peak, 1:43.83; 5. Farmington, 1:43.89; 6. Skyridge, 1:44.83; 7. Fremont, 1:45.47; 8. Syracuse, 1:46.14.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak (Anna Bybee, So., Zoey Nilsson, So., Brielle Nilsson, So., Paityn Rohatinsky, Fr.), 9:03.94; 2. American Fork, 9:11.39; 3. Herriman, 9:21.85; 4. Corner Canyon, 9:32.40; 5. Westlake, 9:33.41; 6. Riverton, 9:38.74; 7. Davis, 9:43.43; 8. Fremont, 9:45.15.

Long jump — 1. Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr., 17′7.75; 2. Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr., 17′1.75; 3. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr., 17′0.5; 4. Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr., 16′11.25; 5. Addisyn Webb, Farmington, Fr., 16′11.25; 6. Lily Collier, American Fork, Jr., 16′10.5; 7. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Jr., 16′10.25; 8. Jenica Nielsen, Riverton, Sr., 16′10.

High jump — 1. Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr., 6′0.25; 2. Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr., 5′10; 3. Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr., 5′8; 4. Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So., 5′4; 5. Abby Tullis, Bingham, So., 5′4; 6. Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr., 5′4; 7. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, So., 5′0; 7. Emma Gibb, American Fork, Sr., 5′0.

Shot put — 1. Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr., 41′9.5; 2. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 39′3.5; 3. Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr., 37′9; 4. Anastasia Witte, Layton, Sr., 35′7; 5. Addie Freeland, Herriman, Sr., 34′7; 6. Lacee Pace, Westlake, So., 33′9; 7. Abigail Combs, American Fork, Jr., 33′0.75; 8. Lottie Krutsch, Davis, Sr., 32′5.5.

Javelin — 1. Addie Freeland, Herriman, Sr., 108′11; 2. Anastasia Witte, Layton, Sr., 108′0; 3. Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr., 107′9; 4. Ruth Bevan, Riverton, Sr., 104′9; 5. Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr., 104′6; 6. Grace Carpenter, American Fork, Sr., 100′11; 7. Keira Stephany, Herriman, Jr., 96′0; 8. Ellie Pitcher, Davis, Jr., 92′1.

Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon runs past the finish to win the boys 5A 3200 meter race during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 5A Boys

Boys team scores

1. Woods Cross, 32

2. West Jordan, 28.5

3. Timpview, 20

4. Box Elder, 17

4. Viewmont, 17

6. Skyline, 16

7. Brighton, 15

7. Northridge, 15

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr., 9:10.52; 2. Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr., 9:12.35; 3. Ethan Mcculloch, Springville, Sr., 9:14.30; 4. Hayden Hooper, Bountiful, Jr., 9:21.68; 5. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Jr., 9:23.24; 6. Weston Egnew, Viewmont, Sr., 9:24.08; 7. Aidan Neal, Alta, So., 9:31.61; 8. Carter Summers, Brighton, Sr., 9:31.90.

4x200 relay — 1. Maple Mountain (Tyson Pugmire, So., Logan Sircable, Sr., Easton Merrell, Sr., Banks Jackson, Sr.), 1:26.72; 2. Clearfield, 1:29.06; 3. Highland, 1:29.72; 4. Viewmont, 1:30.04; 5. Cedar Valley, 1:30.39; 6. West Jordan, 1:30.43; 7. Taylorsville, 1:30.95; 8. Roy, 1:31.01.

4x800 relay — 1. Viewmont (Ben Hyde, Jr., Weston Egnew, Sr., Peter Gehring, Jr., Gabe Hooper, Sr.), 7:43.31; 2. Skyline, 7:48.15; 3. Timpview, 7:52.89; 4. Northridge, 7:54.08; 5. Olympus, 7:57.20; 6. Alta, 7:58.76; 7. Maple Mountain, 7:59.02; 8. Brighton, 8:02.15.

Long jump — 1. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr., 23′7.5; 2. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr., 21′10; 3. Dimitri Lovio, West Jordan, Sr., 21′9.5; 4. Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr., 21′7.75; 5. Luc Whiting, Springville, Jr., 21′6; 6. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, So., 21′4.75; 7. Robert Joseph Young, Roy, Jr., 20′7; 8. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 20′4.75.

High jump — 1. Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr., 6′4; 2. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr., 6′2; 2. Griffin Eggleston, Maple Mountain, Sr., 6′2; 4. Rory Violette, Woods Cross, Jr., 6′2; 5. Elijah Young, West Jordan, Sr., 6′2; 6. Hunter Larson, Cedar Valley, Sr., 6′2; 7. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 6′2; 7. Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr., 6′2.

Shot put — 1. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr., 52′10.25; 2. Chance Richards, Box Elder, So., 49′11.5; 3. Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, Sr., 49′8; 4. Kaleb Miller, Brighton, Jr., 48′0.25; 5. Jackson Worthington, West Jordan, Sr., 47′6.75; 6. Alama Fetuao, Cedar Valley, Sr., 47′2.75; 7. Kavika Bringhurst, Maple Mountain, Sr., 47′0; 8. Leon Crutcher, West, Sr., 47′0.

Discus — 1. Leon Crutcher, West, Sr., 156′6; 2. Bode Hipple, Skyline, Sr., 153′11; 3. Chance Richards, Box Elder, So., 145′8; 4. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Jr., 142′8; 5. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr., 138′8; 6. David Grant, Box Elder, Sr., 136′10; 7. Jackson Worthington, West Jordan, Sr., 132′9; 8. Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, Sr., 130′7.

Pole vault — 1. Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, Sr., 14′6; 2. Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr., 14′3; 3. Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Jr., 13′0; 4. Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Jr., 12′6; 5. Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr., 12′6; 6. Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr., 12′6; 7. Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr., 12′0; 8. Cedar Thomas, West Jordan, Sr., 12′0.

Class 5A Girls

Girls team scores

1. Timpview, 38

2. Box Elder, 32

3. Skyline, 18

4. Highland, 16

5. Bountiful, 15.5

6. Springville, 15

7. Cyprus, 14

7. West, 14

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr., 9:52.96; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, So., 10:31.36; 3. Maddie Reeder, Highland, Fr., 10:55.63; 4. Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, So., 11:03.42; 5. Helena Gutierrez, West, Sr., 11:03.51; 6. Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr., 11:05.01; 7. Savannah Galbraith, Springville, Jr., 11:05.60; 8. Kambrie Wilkinson, Salem Hills, Sr., 11:08.71.

4x200 relay — 1. Timpview (Annie Nuttall, Sr., Makayla Grossarth, Sr., Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Sr., Katie Hutchings, Sr.), 1:39.91; 2. Highland, 1:43.96; 3. Springville, 1:44.03; 4. Viewmont, 1:44.06; 5. Woods Cross, 1:44.30; 6. Spanish Fork, 1:44.86; 7. Granger, 1:46.52; 8. Box Elder, 1:47.51.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpview (Mary Marvell, So., Makayla Boulton, Sr., Ellie Esplin, Jr., Vanessa Storey, Sr.), 9:19.54; 2. Skyline, 9:23.83; 3. Springville, 9:26.53; 4. Viewmont, 9:34.00; 5. Maple Mountain, 9:41.90; 6. Brighton, 9:43.45; 7. Highland, 9:44.65; 8. Woods Cross, 9:53.85.

High jump — 1. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Jr., 5′6; 2. Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Jr., 5′1; 3. Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Jr., 4′11; 3. Ellie Larson, Cedar Valley, So., 4′11; 5. Caroline McKellar, East, Sr., 4′11; 6. Adriana Pau’u, Cyprus, Jr., 4′11; 7. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, Fr., 4′11; 8. Grace Gallagher, Hunter, Fr., 4′11.

Discus — 1. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr., 127′10; 2. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, So., 123′3; 3. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Jr., 117′11; 4. Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, Sr., 115′11; 5. Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr., 114′7; 6. Clara Caldwell, Box Elder, Sr., 112′10; 7. Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Jr., 111′10; 8. Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr., 109′6.

Javelin — 1. Chloe Quinn, Skyline, Sr., 127′9; 2. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr., 123′1; 3. Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr., 122′1; 4. Adelaide Winn, Cyprus, Jr., 121′8; 5. Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So., 111′7; 6. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, Fr., 110′1; 7. Dani Maa’Laelu, West, Sr., 106′9; 8. Kailey Parkinson, Springville, Sr., 105′11.

Pole vault — 1. Natalie Germanov, West, Sr., 12′0; 2. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr., 11′6; 3. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Jr., 10′0; 4. Hailey Fisher, Box Elder, So., 8′0; 5. Tymbre Palfreyman, Salem Hills, Sr., 7′6; 6. Breelle Merrill, Box Elder, So., 7′6; 7. Avery Edwards, Clearfield, So., 7′0; 7. Maycie Pearce, Clearfield, So., 7′0.