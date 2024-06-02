HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Central's Cowper, Bryner, Masters and Lamb reach podium at state meet

Jun. 2—LEXINGTON — Madison Central's Zach Cowper set two new personal bests and reached the podium twice on Saturday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Class 3A State Meet.

He certainly, though, wasn't completely satisfied with those results.

"I had bigger throws in practice," the junior said. "I just came up a little short. So, hopefully, I can come back here next year and get the job done."

Cowper took second place in the shot put and was third in the discus. He was one of five athletes from Madison Central to stand on the podium at the University of Kentucky on Saturday.

Senior Jordan Bryner took first place in the pole vault — giving the Indians a fourth-straight state title in the event. Drew Masters placed fifth in the pole vault, while Shelby Lamb placed sixth in the 1,600 meters.

Led by Bryner and Cowper, Madison Central finished seventh in the boys team standings with 27.5 points. The Lady Indians were 37th in the girls team standings (three points).

St. Xavier (91.5) won the boys title, while DuPont Manuel (79.5) took the girls championship.

Bryner won the pole vault title by clearing a personal-best height of 16-0 on his first attempt. Jackson Gray of Woodford County (15-6) was second.

Masters tied for fifth after clearing 14-6.

"I put it all together at the right meet," said Bryner, who has signed to join the track and field program at Roberts Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division II school in Rochester, New York.

Central's Wyatt Stewart won state titles in the pole vault in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Cowper went over 50-0 on each of his three attempts in the preliminary round of the shot put on Saturday at the state meet. He fouled on all his attempts in the finals, though.

"I decided to change up my technique a little bit," Cowper said. "I went for more of a static start instead of a wind-up start. That worked in the beginning."

Even without an additional score in the finals, the junior's throw of 53-3.75 was second only to Deegan Croley of Marshall County (56-6.0).

Cowper had a mark of 154-7 on his first throw in the discus competition, but then had three-straight fouls.

"I had some throws there which could have won the competition," Cowper said. "I just couldn't get them in bounds."

Ashton Jones of St. Xavier took the discus title (157-9) and St. Xavier's Tyler Neal (155-9) was second.

Central sophomore Shelby Lamb placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:06.81) and was ninth in the 3,200 meters (11:09.10), while senior Meredith Campbell was ninth in the 1,600 meters (5:14.48) and also 11th in the 3,200 meters (11:18.85).

Central had a total of 10 Top-10 finishes at the state meet.

Mason Little tied for 10th in the high jump (5-10). Bill Kissick (46-11) was 10th in the shot put and the girls 4x800 relay team — Makyhia Hilson, Nichelle Spellecy, Yazmin Smith and Taniyah Hayden — was also 10th.

Central sophomore Jamya Huguely was 12th in the shot put and 17th in the discus.

Spellecy was 13th in the 400 meter dash. Carter Lamb was 17th in the 1,600 meters. Hayden was 19th in the 100-meter dash. Brody Coleman was 20th in the 3,200 meters and Gabriela Ramirez was 20th in the 800 meter run.

Central's girls 4x200 relay team — Hilson, Janelle Jasper, Smith and Hayden — was 16th.

Central's girls 4x400 relay team — Spellecy, Jasper, Alejandra Ramirez and Gabriela Ramirez — was 20th, while Central's girls 4x800 relay team — Mikayla Horn, Abigail Beall, Amilya Reynolds and Anna Middleton — was 24th.

Madison Southern's Preston Williams took 18th in place in the shot put. Southern's Canaan Mays was 24th in the discus, while the Southern boys 4x400 relay team — Nolan Keener, Xander Sibiski, Jacob Krebs and Brayden Hall — was 22nd.