HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Bryner gives Madison Central fourth-straight pole vault state title

Jun. 1—LEXINGTON — After the field narrowed to just four competitors, Jordan Bryner knew he had reached a pivotal moment in his pursuit of a state title.

"I had to hit 15-6 on my first attempt," the Madison Central senior said.

Bryner did just that.

And moments later, he also cleared the bar on his first attempt at 16-0.

Those two clutch performances gave him a new personal-best and also added another chapter to story of Madison Central's dominance in the event.

Bryner edged out Jackson Gray of Woodford County (15-6) to claim a championship on Saturday at the Kentucky High Athletic Association Class 3A State Championships at the University of Kentucky. The Indians have won the pole vault state title in each of the past four seasons (Wyatt Stewart, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Central junior Drew Masters (14-6) also tied for fifth on Saturday in Lexington.

"It's all because of (Coaches) Monte (Orchard) and Chris (Stewart)," Bryner said of Central's success in the event. "They are the best coaches around. The know their stuff and they help you mentally. (Learning how to handle the) mental part is probably one of the toughest parts of this sport."

Bryner had been one of the top pole vaulters in Kentucky for the past several seasons.

A KHSAA championship, though, had eluded him.

He finished third at state meet in 2022, then didn't even get to compete last year — at the region or state.

"I had to sit it out, unfortunately," Bryner said. "But, I was glad I could come back this year."

During the 2023-24 indoor season, the senior cleared 15-6. In April, in an outdoor competition, Bryner went over 15-2, which — at the time — was the top mark in the state.

He won his first-ever region title last month by clearing 15-0. Masters (14-6) placed second.

On Saturday, Bryner entered the competition at 14-0 and missed just one attempt on his way to securing a title.

"I put it all together at the right meet," Bryner said who has signed to join the track and field program at Roberts Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division II school in Rochester, New York.