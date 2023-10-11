Advertisement
High School Tennis: Wylie rocks Caprock in playoff opener; Amarillo High tops Abilene High

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

REGION I-5A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF

At Lubbock-Cooper

Abilene Wylie 12, Amarillo Caprock 0

BOYS SINGLES – Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Jared Jurado 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Aidan Arizpe 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS DOUBLES – Short/Jack Garvey, Wylie, def. Jurado/Gael Velarde 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Cowling/Steven Cowling, Wylie, def. Arizpe/Foster 6-0, 6-1; Tate Heureman/Talan Baker, Wylie, def. Aiden Le/Cael Allen 6-2, 6-4.

GIRLS SINGLES – Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. C.J. Fant 6-0, 6-1; Hope Willis, Wylie, def. Jimi Hendrix 6-0, 6-0; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Annabella Renteria 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS DOUBLES – Willis/Qinami, Wylie, def. Fant/Delgado 6-1, 6-0; Delgado/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Hendrix/Renteria 6-0, 6-0; Lyndsey Ayala/Kate Thompson, Wylie, def. Berklee Morales/Dayanara DeAvilla 6-0, 6-2.

MIXED DOUBLES – Arabella Dlugiewicz/Josh Hallmark, Wylie, def. Juan Moreno/Liliana Padilla 6-2, 6-2.

RECORDS – Abilene Wylie 20-3; Amarillo Caprock n/a.

NEXT MATCH – Abilene Wylie vs. El Paso High, 1 p.m. Thursday, Midland High (area playoff)

Abilene Wylie's Tate Heureman waits to hit the ball in the boys doubles match against Abilene High's Garrison Scoggin and Victor Sotelo. The AHS duo beat Heureman and Talon Baker 7-6, 6-4, but Wylie won the District 4-5A team tennis match 15-4 on Oct. 3 at the AHS courts.

REGON I-5A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF

At Lubbock High

Amarillo High 10, Abilene High 2

BOYS SINGLES – Victor Sotelo, Abilene, def. Matthew Whitecotton 6-3, 6-3.

BOYS DOUBLES – Alex Earthman/Bear Stroud, Amarillo, def. Luke Padon/Liam Finley 6-2, 6-2; Jamin Yott/Gurley, Amarillo, def. Henry Ferguson/Asher Shelburne 7-5, 7-5; Whitecotton/Calob Kersh, Amarillo, def. Garrison Scoggin/Sotelo 6-1, 6-2.

GIRLS SINGLES – Morgan Rose, Amarillo, def. Taylor Nevitt 6-0, 6-1; Allex Gonzales, Amarillo, def. Cynthia Grace Darby 6-0, 6-1; Sara Shelhamer, Amarillo, def. Abby Bryan 6-2, 6-1.

GIRLS DOUBLES – M. Rose/Gonzales, Amarillo, def. Darby/Allie Dunn 6-1, 6-0; Shelhamer/Seran Wilson, Amarillo, def. Nevitt/Bryan 6-3, 6-0; Halle Rose/Artho, Amarillo, def. Balla Campo/Valeria Zuniga 6-1, 6-1.

MIXED DOUBLES – Noah Morris/Riley Crowe, Abilene, def. Ritter/Maria Steans 6-3, 6-4.

RECORDS – Abilene High 20-8; Amarillo High n/a.

Abilene High's Victor Sotelo hits the ball during the boys doubles match against Abilene Wylie's Tate Heureman and Talan Baker. Sotelo and Garrison Scoggin beat the Wylie duo 7-6, 6-4, but Wylie won the District 4-5A team tennis match 15-4 on Oct. 3 at the AHS courts.

