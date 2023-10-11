High School Tennis: Wylie rocks Caprock in playoff opener; Amarillo High tops Abilene High
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
REGION I-5A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF
At Lubbock-Cooper
Abilene Wylie 12, Amarillo Caprock 0
BOYS SINGLES – Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Jared Jurado 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Aidan Arizpe 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS DOUBLES – Short/Jack Garvey, Wylie, def. Jurado/Gael Velarde 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Cowling/Steven Cowling, Wylie, def. Arizpe/Foster 6-0, 6-1; Tate Heureman/Talan Baker, Wylie, def. Aiden Le/Cael Allen 6-2, 6-4.
GIRLS SINGLES – Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. C.J. Fant 6-0, 6-1; Hope Willis, Wylie, def. Jimi Hendrix 6-0, 6-0; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Annabella Renteria 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS DOUBLES – Willis/Qinami, Wylie, def. Fant/Delgado 6-1, 6-0; Delgado/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Hendrix/Renteria 6-0, 6-0; Lyndsey Ayala/Kate Thompson, Wylie, def. Berklee Morales/Dayanara DeAvilla 6-0, 6-2.
MIXED DOUBLES – Arabella Dlugiewicz/Josh Hallmark, Wylie, def. Juan Moreno/Liliana Padilla 6-2, 6-2.
RECORDS – Abilene Wylie 20-3; Amarillo Caprock n/a.
NEXT MATCH – Abilene Wylie vs. El Paso High, 1 p.m. Thursday, Midland High (area playoff)
REGON I-5A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF
At Lubbock High
Amarillo High 10, Abilene High 2
BOYS SINGLES – Victor Sotelo, Abilene, def. Matthew Whitecotton 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS DOUBLES – Alex Earthman/Bear Stroud, Amarillo, def. Luke Padon/Liam Finley 6-2, 6-2; Jamin Yott/Gurley, Amarillo, def. Henry Ferguson/Asher Shelburne 7-5, 7-5; Whitecotton/Calob Kersh, Amarillo, def. Garrison Scoggin/Sotelo 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS SINGLES – Morgan Rose, Amarillo, def. Taylor Nevitt 6-0, 6-1; Allex Gonzales, Amarillo, def. Cynthia Grace Darby 6-0, 6-1; Sara Shelhamer, Amarillo, def. Abby Bryan 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS DOUBLES – M. Rose/Gonzales, Amarillo, def. Darby/Allie Dunn 6-1, 6-0; Shelhamer/Seran Wilson, Amarillo, def. Nevitt/Bryan 6-3, 6-0; Halle Rose/Artho, Amarillo, def. Balla Campo/Valeria Zuniga 6-1, 6-1.
MIXED DOUBLES – Noah Morris/Riley Crowe, Abilene, def. Ritter/Maria Steans 6-3, 6-4.
RECORDS – Abilene High 20-8; Amarillo High n/a.
