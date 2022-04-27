High school tennis: Northwest boys, Christian Heritage girls power into Elite 8

Apr. 27—Boys

Northwest Whitfield 5, Thomas County Central 0

Northwest Whitfield powered its way into the Class 4A Elite 8 with a 5-0 win over Thomas County Central on Monday.

Northwest advances to play Jefferson at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Dalton's Lakeshore Park for a chance to reach the Final Four. The Bruins reached the Final Four for the first time last season.

In Monday's second round match, the Bruins claimed a clean sweep, with singles victories from Collin Hall (6-1, 6-3), Sebastian Tomsic (6-2, 6-0) and Luke Gazaway (6-3, 6-2).

The duo of Nick Matthews and Carter Montgomery (6-3, 6-0) got a win in the first line of doubles, and Grant Bates and Eli Johnson (6-2, 6-1) closed out with a win in the second line.

It's the second straight 5-0 win for Northwest in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Girls

Christian Heritage 3, Stratford Academy 0

The Christian Heritage girls are in the state's Elite 8 for the first time in school history.

The Lady Lions brought their undefeated record to 15-0 with a 3-0 victory Monday over Macon's Stratford Academy in the Class A Private second round.

Christian Heritage awaits the winner of a second-round matchup between King's Ridge Christian and Brookstone. Christian Heritage would host King's Ridge next week, but would travel to Columbus to play Brookstone.

Morgan County 3, Murray County 0

Murray County's season ended with a 3-0 loss to Morgan County in the Class 3A Sweet 16 Tuesday.

The Lady Indians defeated East Jackson 3-2 in the first round but couldn't advance past the second. Morgan County takes on Brantley County in the quarterfinals.