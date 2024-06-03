High school teams compete in Rivarly on the River at Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several high school teams competed in Rivalry on the River at Wichita Riverfest on Sunday.

Teams of 10 competed in seven events, including:

Tug of war Trike races Relay race with a twist ICT trivia Not-your-grandparents Rock Paper Scissors The magic tarp

Participants were able to win prizes and bragging rights.

“We have six different area high schools, and we’ve got seven teams from those schools, and they will compete, and somebody just won tug of war. And we’ve got some great QuikTrip gift cards for them as prizes. We’ll feed them lunch, but most importantly, it gives kids from different schools a chance to connect and compete in a competitive and friendly environment,” said Wendy Johnson, who is a part of the operations committee.

Rivalry on the River is an event brought back from previous years. Johnson said there are other new events included this year.

