High school swimming: Hayes sets three new state record marks, can better them today

Feb. 25—JENKS — The only thing in short supply for Norman North's Aiden Hayes on the first day of the Class 6A state swim meet may have been perspective.

Not for him, but for everybody watching, who have precious little against which to compare his achievements.

Preliminary day at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Hayes turned it into a showcase nonetheless, participating in two individual events and two relays, yet somehow setting three new individual state records, one of them a national record, too.

In the 50 freestyle, Hayes shattered his state record time of 20.09, set his sophomore season, finishing his heat in 19.53.

In the 100 butterfly, be bested his state record time of 46.79 set at last year's meet, by finishing in 45.97.

In the 400 freestyle relay, swimming the first 100 yards for the Timberwolves team that also includes Reed Clymer, Keaton Anderson and Caleb Bowman, in 43.48, he broke former teammate Daniel Wilson's 100 freestyle state record of 43.85 set last season.

The 50 free performance may have been the most breathtaking, taking more than a half-second off the record of the shortest and fastest race of the state meet program.

Yet, it was Hayes' domination of the 100 fly that's most significant. Not only did his time mark a new state record, but a new national record for public high school swimmers as recognized by the NISCA, or the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Consisting of two up-and-back trips the length of the pool, Hayes needed only 20 strokes, total, to span the 100 yards, covering a majority of the distance underwater after diving in for the first 25 and pushing off the pool's walls for each following 25-yard increment.

The strokes weren't spread evenly. He needed four to cover the first 25 yards, five to come back, five more to reach the far end of the pool again, and six to span the final 25.

"Really happy with that," Hayes said. "There's definitely a lot of room for improvement."

Story continues

The 100 free record, set during the opening leg of the 400 relay, occurred with no fanfare. Because it didn't happen in an actual 100 free race, the standing state record and Hayes' time were not on the scoreboard for all to see.

That was all right with Hayes, who simply referred to it as "just another warm-up swim for tomorrow."

Low key and even, that was his reaction to pretty much everything he did on Wednesday.

His coach was slightly more effusive.

"That was a great first day," said Kent Nicholson, swim coach to both Norman North's and Norman High's programs. "I mean, we all believe he can go faster, but that was a great first day."

Hayes was the only Norman swimmer to enjoy a record day, but not the only Norman swimmer to enjoy a big one.

Bria Boreham, Hannah Agee and Jadie Brister each have three finals on tap this afternoon.

Boreham was the fastest qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, finishing her heat in 1:06.73, and the second fastest qualifier in the 200 individual medley, which includes all four strokes, finishing in 2:12.41.

Agee was second fastest in two different qualifiers, the 100 free and the 100 backstroke, finishing in 55.27 and 58.62.

Brister qualified in third position in the medley, finishing in 2:12.54 and fifth in the 100 back, finishing in 1:01.15.

The three of them, plus Meg Kemmet, teamed to qualify fourth in the 200 medley relay, finishing their heat in 1:54.31.

Today, each will finally have the opportunity to score points for their team. They can set records, too.

Indeed, each of Hayes' may last no more than 24 hours.

"Today," he said, "was just to get a swim in and get the technique down. Tomorrow will be about time."

"Tomorrow" is today and not long after 10 a.m., he'll be back in the pool, racing as a high school athlete for the last time.

More history could be in the making.

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com