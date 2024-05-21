High School Standouts: WGHS’ Moody uplifts his community on and off the gridiron

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Greene senior Wyatt Moody grew up on the baseball diamond, stepping up to the plate ever since he was four years old.

“I really played everywhere – except right field,” he said.

But, he always dreamed of gracing the gridiron. He just couldn’t get enough football in his life.

ETSU’s Sisneros tabbed SoCon Player of the Year

“I watched the game every single Sunday as much as I could – and I would always play Madden on my Xbox 360,” he explained.

His mom wouldn’t let him play in real life, that is, until his eighth-grade year.

“I just kept begging her and she eventually just caved in,” he smiled. He still remembers that first day on the field – the first time he strapped on a helmet.

“First practice was pretty hard,” he recalled. “But, after that, you know, getting a little bit better shape – it got a little bit easier.” He loved spending time with his friends, who eventually became more like brothers as the years passed. He also didn’t mind handing out a few licks at linebacker, either.

“You get to make contact on the defense more of the time than on offense,” he said.

Moody has made some excellent memories in the sport during his time at West Greene. But, his junior year – the 2022 season – is one he’ll never forget. The Buffaloes proved the doubters wrong time and again, finishing the year with an 8-3 record – earning a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs.

“Other teams would post on social media about how they were going to beat us,” he recalled, “and then we come out and would beat them. I still go back and look at those posts.”

“I still talk to a lot of those guys today and I just really enjoyed that whole entire year,” he added. Off the field, Moody stays busy on the family farm in Greene County.

“My family’s been farmers for forever,” he said. “As long as I’ve heard, you know, back ten generations, at least.” They grow just about everything under the sun.

“Tomatoes, potatoes, squash, corn, lettuce, cabbage,” he listed. “We have chard, kohlrabi, okra and grow chickens.” The Moody’s have sold their produce at local farmer’s markets for quite some time. But, starting last summer, the family found a new way to grow for a good cause.

“We sold a couple thousand pounds of produce to Second Harvest Food Bank through their grant to the state,” he explained. They’re hopeful to continue that exchange this summer and for years to come.

“Getting to help people as much as possible, especially for people that are food deprived in the area … getting to help them is really nice,” he said.

Moody is bound for ETSU in the fall to begin his pre-med studies, as he pursues his dream of becoming a geriatric doctor.

“I’ve always been more inclined to deal with old people than I have people my age and even younger,” he said. “Just the advice they can give me and everything. I just love helping people, really.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.