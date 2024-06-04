High School Standouts: WGHS’ Cox finds joy in her track and field journey

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Greene senior Abbey Cox was a hooper growing up – and even tried her hand at volleyball for a time.

But, her freshman year, track and field came calling.

“My friends did cross country – and so their coach encouraged them to go into track and field,” she said. “I just figured I can try it out as well.”

The coaches were quick to stick her with the throwing events.

“I am one of the more taller people on the team and I also could lift (weights) a little bit,” she explained.

When it comes to throwing shot put, a little weight-lifting goes a long way.

“Shot put is more of a strength-based part of the sport,” she said.

She excelled quickly in that discipline, but discus was a different animal.

“It takes a while to learn the proper technique for stuff,” she admitted. “So, once it finally clicks, it’s just really encouraging to keep going.”

It clicked pretty early for Cox, all things considered. One of her most cherished memories is placing towards the top of the regional meet as a freshman.

“That was definitely big because most of the people who were in first through fifth place, they were juniors and seniors,” she recalled.

Soon after, she made her first state meet appearance.

“Going to state is definitely something that motivates me to keep trying and getting better.”

So she made a habit of attending, earning a place in the Murfreesboro in all four years with the Buffs. Three times she earned a silver medal in the Class 1A discus event. In shot put, the placed fifth on three occasions, before finishing with a bronze as a senior.

“It’s really nice to be able to say that, you know, you did that,” she said.

Off the track, Cox played a role in numerous clubs at the high school, particularly as a volunteer with the Greene County Partnership Youth Council. She was always ready to lend a helping hand, whether setting up for the county fair or helping to feed those in need.

“I’ve always enjoyed being able to help people,” she said. “It brings me a sense of, not only comfort, but it also helps me to feel better about helping their situation.”

Cox will continue her throwing career beginning this fall at Maryville College.

