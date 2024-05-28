High School Standouts: Sky is the limit for NGHS’ Colton Robbins

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – North Greene senior Colton Robbins learned his love of baseball from his older brother, Dakota.

“Yeah, we played a lot of backyard baseball,” Colton said. “We had these little plastic balls – played blitz ball, wiffle ball – anything.”

Their only season together for the Huskies resulted in one of Colton’s fondest baseball memories – a road sectional win over Coalfield and a trip to the Class 1A Tournament.

“Just a great experience going down to Murfreesboro and playing the state tournament,” he said.

He’s loved the mental aspect of the game for as long as he can remember.

“It’s a lot of strategy – I just love that part of it,” he explained.

Robbins doesn’t just love the game, he’s good at it, too. He earned All-State honors in the outfield for an outstanding junior campaign.

But, he wasn’t satisfied with just being a baseball player. Once he got to high school, he was drawn to the gridiron.

“The biggest difference for me is just learning football was kind of foreign to me when I first started,” he said. “I had to learn how to play the game, how it works.”

Once he got the hand of it, he was hooked.

“Football’s a little more hands-on, I guess,” he said. “A little bit more physical.”

He accelerated in the sport, adapting quickly to the change of pace. He was twice named an All-Region selection and capped off his senior campaign with a selection to the Class 1A All-State squad at defensive end.

However, it’s the lessons he’s learned from football that will remain throughout the rest of his life.

“Last year we won four games, I think, which is the most we’ve won in a while. So, it just giving your effort – giving your all for your sport.”

The accolades don’t stop off the field, either. Robbins was recently named the 2024 National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Region Scholar-Athlete Award winner. At the time, he held better than a 4.3 GPA.

He’s also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) – with a pilot’s license.

“A lot of hours studying and flying – it took up most of my summer besides football,” he smiled.

It’s, once again, a love he learned from his family.

“My father kind of drew me into it,” he shared. “He was a private pilot, as well. He’s an aircraft maintenance instructor now.”

“My brother (Dakota) is also a pilot,” he continued. “So it’s just kind of carried on in me. I just love it.”

Robbins is off to Middle Tennessee State University in the fall to pursue an aerospace degree, with designs on the Professional Pilot Program concentration.

“Maybe go to the airlines, maybe fly private – I’m not sure yet.”

