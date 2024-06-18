High School Standouts: PHHS’ Buchanan builds family bond through track

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Patrick Henry rising senior Grant Buchanan’s first love has always been soccer.

“It’s a world sport; everybody adores soccer,” he said. “It’s just you and the ball and your team. Working together throughout the years, it’s a great feeling.”

But, there are plenty of other sports in his life, too. Before his sophomore year, he took up kicking for the football team.

“I was like, sure, you know, why not,” he recalled.

Golf is also something he enjoys, but running track is a family tradition.

“My mom ran track, my dad ran track, my brother and sister ran track,” he listed.

His siblings ran at a high level. Sister Maggie set a VHSL Class 1 state meet record in the 400-meter event. Brother Connor also holds a number of Rebel school records on the track.

“I decided that was my goal: to beat them,” Grant said.

He also learned from them, particularly about the level of commitment it takes to be great.

“It’s the work you put in when nobody’s around,” he said. “You want to be the best at practice before you’re ever the best on the track.”

Grant experienced success early in his high school career as a member of the 4×400 meter state championship relay team. It’s the same year the Rebels won a VHSL Class 1 team title.

But the following season he hit a bump in the road.

“I broke my hip midway through the season during a race,” he said. “It was really disheartening, because I was at the top of my game.”

With a daunting physical and mental journey to recovery ahead of him, his family told him it would be alright to give up track and field.

He refused.

Somewhere along the way, this feeling of obligation to carry on the family tradition turned into a need for speed.

“I hate to love it,” he smiled. “It’s not even about the winning. It’s just about the feeling when you’re lining up about to race – there’s nothing like it.”

So, on a rehabbed hip, Grant returned for the 2024 season and qualified for the state meet in Harrisonburg. It was there he blazed to not one but two gold medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

“You talk about the sublime as if, you know, you’re seeing everything and you just have a sense of like you’re just there,” he said. “That’s how I felt.”

It was a moment made even more special with his mom, Rebecca, in attendance. A former standout herself at The University of North Carolina, she was there to witness him stand atop the podium, not just as his mom, but his coach, as well.

“She’s there for me no matter what,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest deal for me, her being there, coaching me throughout that.”

Those two state championships brought his high school total up to four, a seriously impressive feat. But, he still has some work to do to catch Maggie and Connor.

“I’m still at the low end,” he said. “My brother had nine state championships and my sister had seven.”

But for Grant, he still has one more year left to run.

