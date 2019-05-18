High school sprinting sensation 'White Lightning' accepts Ted Ginn Jr.'s $10,000 race offer

If you’re wondering what that sound is, it’s probably the NCAA scrambling to stop someone from earning impermissible benefits.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr. said he would race anyone for at least $10,000 during an interview with Adam Lefkoe. Serious or not, now he has a challenger.

High school sprinter and Georgia recruit Matthew Boling saw the post from Pro Football Talk’s Twitter feed and was immediately in.

In case you don’t follow the ins and outs of track and field recruiting, you may be more familiar with Boling from his nickname: White Lightning.

Boling rose to prominence recently when he ran the 100 meters at a wind-aided 9.98 clip in April. While that was not eligible for the record books because of the 4.2 meter-per-second wind — beyond the 2 mps limit — he came back and broke a 29-year-old national record with a time of 10.13 seconds.

The Houston high schooler is one of the best American sprinters in years and hopes to train for the Olympics soon. Of course, if he wants to compete at Georgia, he wouldn’t be able to accept any winnings from Ginn.

Ginn may not have the same speed as he had a decade ago when he claims he ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at Penn State, but he’s still one of the fastest players in the league. Boling may not be able to race Ginn for money, but maybe he’ll run a 40-yard dash soon just to prove his point.

Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn would have his hands full in a hypothetical race against high school phenom Matthew Boling. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

