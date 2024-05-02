Advertisement

High school spring sports playoff roundup | Wednesday, May 1

Brendan Robertson
·1 min read
SCHSL Softball:

Fairfield Central 0, Fox Creek 22

Keenan 0, Strom Thurmond 15

Lake Marion 0, Barnwell 15

Ridge Spring-Monetta 19, Southside Christian 5

St. Joseph 0, Wagener-Salley 17

Batesburg-Leesville 4, Saluda 5

Brashier vs Williston-Elko

SCHSL Baseball District Double Elimination

Catawba Ridge vs North Augusta

Northwestern 5, Midland Valley 3

*Midland Valley eliminated

Aiken 2, Greer 4

*Aiken eliminated

GHSA Baseball Second Round:

Game 1: Houston County 12, Evans 1

Game 2: Evans 3, Houston County11

*Evans eliminated

Game 1: Toombs County 6, WACO 1

Game 2: WACO 0, Toombs County 7

*WACO eliminated

SCHSL Boys Soccer Second Round:

Indian Land 1, North Augusta 3

Fox Creek vs Greer Middle

Strom Thurmond vs Greenville Tech

Denmark-Olar vs Governor’s School

St. Joseph’s vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt

