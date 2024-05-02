High school spring sports playoff roundup | Wednesday, May 1
SCHSL Softball:
Fairfield Central 0, Fox Creek 22
Keenan 0, Strom Thurmond 15
Lake Marion 0, Barnwell 15
Ridge Spring-Monetta 19, Southside Christian 5
St. Joseph 0, Wagener-Salley 17
Batesburg-Leesville 4, Saluda 5
Brashier vs Williston-Elko
SCHSL Baseball District Double Elimination
Catawba Ridge vs North Augusta
Northwestern 5, Midland Valley 3
*Midland Valley eliminated
Aiken 2, Greer 4
*Aiken eliminated
GHSA Baseball Second Round:
Game 1: Houston County 12, Evans 1
Game 2: Evans 3, Houston County11
*Evans eliminated
Game 1: Toombs County 6, WACO 1
Game 2: WACO 0, Toombs County 7
*WACO eliminated
SCHSL Boys Soccer Second Round:
Indian Land 1, North Augusta 3
Fox Creek vs Greer Middle
Strom Thurmond vs Greenville Tech
Denmark-Olar vs Governor’s School
St. Joseph’s vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt
