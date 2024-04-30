Advertisement

High school spring sports playoff roundup Monday, April 29

GHSA Girls Soccer Quarterfinals:

Cambridge 4, Greenbrier 0

Aquinas 4, Portal 0 | Towns County vs Aquinas on Thursday, May 2 at 6 pm

SCHSL Boys Soccer First Round:

South Aiken 0, Greenville 5

Easley 3, Aiken 0

Fox Creek 3, Columbia 2

Silver Bluff 1, Newberry 2

GHSA Baseball Round Two:

Game 1: Greenbrier 4, Ola 12

Game 2: Ola 1, Greenbrier 5

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30

Game 1: Peach County 4, Harlem 6

Game 2: Harlem 6, Peach County 1

*Harlem advances

Game 1: Washington-Wilkes 0, Bowdon 10

Game 2: Bowdon 0, Washington-Wilkes 10

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30

Game 1: Wheeler County 0, ECI 10

Game 2: ECI 9, Wheeler County 4

*ECI advances

Game 1: Swainsboro 6, Heard County 3

Game 2: Heard County 11, Swainsboro 1

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30

SCHSL Baseball District Playoffs (double elimination)

Greenville 0, North Augusta 2

Midland Valley vs Greenwood

Aiken vs Easley

SCHSL Softball Tournament (double elimination)

Easley 2, Midland Valley 3

SCHSL Boys Tennis Quarterfinals:

Greenwood 4, South Aiken 2

SCHSL Boys Golf 4A Region 4 Tournament:

  1. North Augusta 289

  2. Aiken 296

  3. Midland Valley 350

  4. Airport 350

  5. South Aiken 373

