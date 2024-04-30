High school spring sports playoff roundup Monday, April 29
GHSA Girls Soccer Quarterfinals:
Cambridge 4, Greenbrier 0
Aquinas 4, Portal 0 | Towns County vs Aquinas on Thursday, May 2 at 6 pm
SCHSL Boys Soccer First Round:
South Aiken 0, Greenville 5
Easley 3, Aiken 0
Fox Creek 3, Columbia 2
Silver Bluff 1, Newberry 2
GHSA Baseball Round Two:
Game 1: Greenbrier 4, Ola 12
Game 2: Ola 1, Greenbrier 5
Game 3: Tuesday, April 30
Game 1: Peach County 4, Harlem 6
Game 2: Harlem 6, Peach County 1
*Harlem advances
Game 1: Washington-Wilkes 0, Bowdon 10
Game 2: Bowdon 0, Washington-Wilkes 10
Game 3: Tuesday, April 30
Game 1: Wheeler County 0, ECI 10
Game 2: ECI 9, Wheeler County 4
*ECI advances
Game 1: Swainsboro 6, Heard County 3
Game 2: Heard County 11, Swainsboro 1
Game 3: Tuesday, April 30
SCHSL Baseball District Playoffs (double elimination)
Greenville 0, North Augusta 2
Midland Valley vs Greenwood
Aiken vs Easley
SCHSL Softball Tournament (double elimination)
Easley 2, Midland Valley 3
SCHSL Boys Tennis Quarterfinals:
Greenwood 4, South Aiken 2
SCHSL Boys Golf 4A Region 4 Tournament:
North Augusta 289
Aiken 296
Midland Valley 350
Airport 350
South Aiken 373
