High school spring sports playoff roundup | Tuesday, April 30

Brendan Robertson
SCISA 4A Baseball:

Ben Lippen 0, Augusta Christian 1

GHSA Baseball First Round:

Game 3: Greenbrier 14, Ola 2

*Greenbrier advances

Game 3: Washington-Wilkes 2, Bowdon 3

*Washington-Wilkes eliminated

SCHSL Baseball District Playoffs:

Eau Claire 0, Fox Creek 15

Keenan 2, Strom Thurmond 12

Timberland 0, Barnwell 15

SCHSL Softball:

Pickens 3, North Augusta 11

Easley 2, Midland Valley 3

South Aiken 0, Greenwood 10

SCHSL Girls Soccer First Round:

Greenwood 3, North Augusta 2 (OT)

*South Aiken earns first round bye

Fox Creek 2, Brashier 1

