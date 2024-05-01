High school spring sports playoff roundup | Tuesday, April 30
SCISA 4A Baseball:
Ben Lippen 0, Augusta Christian 1
GHSA Baseball First Round:
Game 3: Greenbrier 14, Ola 2
*Greenbrier advances
Game 3: Washington-Wilkes 2, Bowdon 3
*Washington-Wilkes eliminated
SCHSL Baseball District Playoffs:
Eau Claire 0, Fox Creek 15
Keenan 2, Strom Thurmond 12
Timberland 0, Barnwell 15
SCHSL Softball:
Pickens 3, North Augusta 11
Easley 2, Midland Valley 3
South Aiken 0, Greenwood 10
SCHSL Girls Soccer First Round:
Greenwood 3, North Augusta 2 (OT)
*South Aiken earns first round bye
Fox Creek 2, Brashier 1
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.