High school sports: Thousand Islands' Wiley no-hits Beaver River in Section 3 softball opener

May 22—CLAYTON — Melanie Wiley spun a no-hitter as fifth-seeded Thousand Islands blanked 12th-seeded Beaver River, 7-0, to win a Section 3 Class C first-round softball game Tuesday.

Wiley struck out 13 and walked three for the Vikings, who improved to 13-4 on the season.

A freshman, Wiley also went 3-for-3 at the plate, including connecting on a home run, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Ami Robbins singled twice, drove in a run and scored two runs for the Vikings, and Tatum Wiley doubled and scored a pair of runs against Beaver River (7-12).

Thousand Islands advanced to play at fifth-seeded Port Byron in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

SACKETS HARBOR 12, COPENHAGEN 4

Peyton Britton went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in a run to help pace the sixth-seeded Patriots past the 11th-seeded Golden Knights to win a Class D first-round game in Sackets Harbor.

Brooke McCargar went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Sackets Harbor (12-6) and Olivia Derouin singled in two runs. Lily Green recorded two sacrifices to set the school record for sacrifices.

Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons scattered seven hits and struck out six to record her 40th career win.

Caitlynn Case singled twice for Copenhagen (4-15).

LAFARGEVILLE 28, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 10

Margie Barton and Aleigh Staie each singled and drove in two runs as the 10th-seeded Red Knights defeated the seventh-seeded Panthers to win a first-round game in Class D play in Belleville.

Ella Porter and Chloe Gafford scored five and four runs, respectively, for LaFargeville (5-11), which totaled four hits on the day.

Ella Poulin went 3-for-4, including a triple, for Belleville Henderson (8-10) and Eily Vaughn and Hannah Eastman each singled twice.

The Red Knights advanced to play at second-seeded Stockbridge Valley in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

BROOKFIELD 3, LYME 1

Kylee Cucci scattered five hits, striking out 10 while walking none as the ninth-seeded Beavers topped the eighth-seeded Lakers to win in Class D first-round play in Chaumont.

Delaney Karn singled twice, tripled and scored a pair of runs to lead Brookfield (5-8) at the plate against Lyme (7-10).

ORISKANY 19, ALEXANDRIA 3

Brook Matys went 5-for-5, drove in a run and scored four runs and Ashley Zyskowski tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs while scoring four runs to propel fifth-seeded Oriskany (18-2) past the 12th-seeded Purple Ghosts to win a Class D first-round game in Oriskany.

Alexandria (3-12) was held to five singles on the day.

CENTRAL SQUARE 16, WATERTOWN 1

The 10th-seeded Cyclones were one-hit by the seventh-seeded Redhawks in a Class AA first-round game at Brewerton Elementary School.

Nalyssia Weaver recorded the lone hit for Watertown (12-9).

Central Square (8-11) advanced to play at second-seeded West Genesee in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

HOLLAND PATENT 12, GENERAL BROWN 1

Pitchers Hannah Kusmierczak and Terralyn McLaughlin combined on a three-hitter as the fourth-seeded Golden Knights defeated the 13th-seeded Lions in a Class B first-round game played at Holland Patent.

Faith Zylinsky went 3-for-4, including a triple and drove in a run, and Bella Makarchuk tripled. singled and knocked in three runs for Holland Patent (6-9) against General Brown.

GOUVERNEUR 16, OFA 0

Renissa Richards tossed a no-hitter as the top-seeded Wildcats dominated the fourth-seeded Blue Devils in a Section 10 Class B semifinal game in Gouverneur.

Gouverneur advanced to the title game against second-seeded Canton.

CANTON 16, SALMON RIVER 2

Tessa Alguire pitched a three-hitter and added a home run, double and single at the plate to lead the Golden Bears past the third-seeded Shamrocks in a Class B semifinal in Canton.

Maya Thomas added a pair of singles for Canton, as did Jenna Larrabee.

BASEBALL

LOWVILLE 1, SOLVAY 0

Dominic Swiernik fired a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking three to back the third-seeded Red Raiders to victory against the 14th-seeded Bearcats to win a Section 3 Class B first-round game in Lowville.

Lowville (12-5) scored the game's lone run in the second inning as Deken Makuch drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on Aydin Waugh's single to right field.

Swiernik worked out of jams in the second and sixth innings as Solvay (5-13) placed runners on first and second base with no out in both frames, only to be turned away both times.

Lowville advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Canastota on Thursday at a time to be announced.

BEAVER RIVER 10, MORRISVILLE-EATON 3

Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the seventh-seeded Beavers defeated the 10th-seeded Warriors to win a first-round game in Class C play in Beaver Falls.

Kade Schneider pitched the first five innings to record the win, allowing one earned run on two hits, while allowing two walks and walking two, and Carter Rice and Bobby Hazard each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the victory for Beaver River (11-6).

Karter Kloster went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored two runs for the Beavers and Schneider went 2-for-3, knocked in a run and scored three runs.

Beaver River advanced to play at second-seeded West Canada Valley in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

WEST GENESEE 14, WATERTOWN 0

Luis Garcia went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and Jacob Severson went 3-for-3 and knocked in a 19-hit effort as the top-seeded Wildcats blanked the eighth-seeded Cyclones in a Class AA quarterfinal at West Genesee.

Talon Elkins, Nick Meluni and Charlie Searle each totaled two hits for West Genesee (12-7).

Elkins and Ryan Tabaczyk combined to allow just four singles against Watertown (11-8).

CORTLAND 10, CARTHAGE 0

Ethan Johnson went 3-for-3, including a triple, and drove in five runs to propel the fifth-seeded Purple Tigers past the 12th-seeded Comets to win a Class A first-round game in Cortland.

Owen Johnson singled twice and drove in three runs for Cortland (15-5).

Jaired Bach doubled and singled for Carthage (8-11), and Bryce Fordemwalt tripled and drove in two runs.

CAMDEN 9, INDIAN RIVER 0

Ryan Leos went 3-for-3, including a triple, and drove in two runs while Brian Gonzalez went 3-for-4, and also tripled as well as knocking in three runs to help pace the third-seeded Blue Devils past the 14th-seeded Warriors to win a Class A first-round game at Camden.

Winning pitcher Devin Plourde and Ty Williams combined on a four-hitter for Camden (17-3) against Indian River (0-12).

MCGRAW 12, COPENHAGEN 8

Blair Mulcahy went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs to propel the Eagles to victory against the visiting Golden Knights in a Class D first-round game at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex in Cortland.

Owen Lea and Thomas Lea each singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for McGraw (12-4) against Copenhagen (6-12).

Also in a Class D first-round game, Madison downed Alexandria, 14-6; and in Class B first-round play, Little Falls defeated visiting General Brown, 15-0.

LISBON 3, HARRISVILLE 2

Lucas Gravlin delivered a two-hitter, striking out 15 batters, as the No. 4 Golden Knights upended the No. 1 Pirates in the Section 10 Class D semifinal in Harrisville.

Lisbon (10-6) advanced to the championship game, slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence University. The Golden Knights will play either Heuvelton or Parishville-Hopkinton, whose semifinal game was postponed by rain Tuesday after one inning.

Lisbon mustered just two hits as well against Harrisville pitchers Avery Chartrand and Tanner Sullivan, but they each came in a three-run third inning. Gravlin's single scored a run and Isaiah White hit an opposite-field single that knocked in Gravlin and Gabe Smith.

Chartrand and Sullivan also combined to strike out 15 for the Pirates (15-2), who won the Northern Athletic Conference West Division with an unbeaten record.

GIRLS LACROSSE

INDIAN RIVER 16, WHITESBORO 3

Ravan Marsell totaled six goals and two assists and won a team-best seven draw controls as top-seeded Indian River defeated eighth-seeded Whitesboro in a Class C quarterfinal in Philadelphia.

Kallie Delles contributed three goals and two assists, Allison LaMora scored two goals and Michaela Delles tallied three goals and an assist as well as securing five draw controls for Indian River (15-2).

Indian River advances to play Frontier League foe Carthage in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Christian Brothers Academy.

CARTHAGE 15, OSWEGO 8

Isabelle Wormwood generated seven goals and won seven draw controls as the fourth-seeded Comets cruised to victory against the fifth-seeded Buccaneers in a Class C semifinal played in Carthage.

Macie Hancock contributed three goals and two assists and won six draw controls for Carthage (9-9).

Isabela Bigelow tallied three goals for the Comets, who built a 9-2 advantage through the first half.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, V-V-S 0

Lily Morrison scored four goals and Jade Doldo totaled three goals and two assists as the top-seeded Spartans blanked the ninth-seeded Red Devils to win a Class D quarterfinal game in Adams.

Brooke Perry contributed three goals and an assist as well a team-leading 11 draw controls, Emma Kelley generated a goal and three assists and Savannah Hodges tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (15-2).

Chloe Elmer secured six draw controls for the Spartans against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (4-13).

South Jefferson advanced to play No. 4 seed Marcellus in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Chittenango.

MARCELLUS 16, GENERAL BROWN 7

Cece Powell supplied six goals and Sophia Pilon generated five goals and an assist and won eight draw controls to pace the fourth-seeded Mustangs past the fifth-seeded Lions to win a Class D quarterfinal at Marcellus.

Claire Card contributed four goals and one assist for Marcellus (11-6).

Natalie Bonham-Kovalik, Cameryn Case and Alivia Cross each scored two goals to lead General Brown (6-11).

BOYS LACROSSE

THOUSAND ISLANDS 7, LOWVILLE 6

Owen Bismarck generated three goals and an assist as the Red Raiders edged the Vikings to win a Class D first-round game in Lowville.

Thomas Bernhardt chipped in with a goal and three assists and Luca Beattie scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands (7-10) against Lowville (8-9).

Goalie Kole Steblin made 10 saves to record the win for the Vikings.

Thousand Islands advanced to play at top-seeded Marcellus in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.