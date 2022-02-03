High School Sports: St. Augustine High School (CA) DL Gracen Halton selects University of Oklahoma

When former University of Oregon Head Football Coach Mario Cristobal left the Eugene, Oregon, school for the same job at the University of Miami late last year, St. Augustine High School (CA) standout defensive lineman Gracen Halton was at a crossroads.

"The overall process was stressful, knowing that I'm committed and then the (Oregon) coaches leave," the former Ducks commit said. "Oklahoma, with (Head) Coach (Brent) Venables, let me know what things were from the start. He kept building that relationship and I knew it was real when I got there."

With the Sooner assurance in hand, Halton signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday - noting he is appreciative of his familial support system that aided with the recalibration.

"They're all in and love Oklahoma," he said. "They basically told me to make the decision that's best for me - not basing it on what they or others think. They let me know at the end of the day, I'm going to be the one on the field working and in the classroom. Their support and willingness to keep it real has been the best."

St. Augustine High School Athletic Director Matt Linville said Halton is a dynamic athlete on both sides of the ball.

In 11 games with the Saints Halton recorded 75 total tackles (20 tackles for loss) to pair with 5.5 sacks. On offense, he snagged 14 receptions for 195 yards and five touchdowns.

"While the defensive line was his bread and butter, he also played a little receiver and running back for us," Linville said. "No matter where we put him on the field, he was a high-energy playmaker."

Halton said the faculty and staff at St. Augustine helped to place him in a position to succeed.

"I love everything about St. Augustine and grateful for everything they've done for me," he said. "The brotherhood and love they show has been great all four years. It's made a great impact on who I am today and the way I go about life."

Story continues

Halton was a force with which to be reckoned all season, per Linville.

"He’s the type of athlete that opposing coaches have to game plan for," Linville noted. "Although we, St. Augustine High School, had a tough season, a lot of teams were able to put their best blocker on him, but he still found a way to get into the backfield on a regular basis."

It's that type of tenacity, Linville added, that makes Halton special.

"I enjoy the aggressiveness that comes with the game," Halton offered. "That is what football is about. I love hitting. That's why I play defense."

Halton encourages the underclassmen, who will soon be making higher education decisions, to listen to their hearts.

"Don't listen to others out there, because they don't have your best interest and don't know what's good for you," he said. Always believe in God, yourself and keep working."

Linville hailed Halton's varied attributes that contribute to his stellar make up.

"Gracen is a fun-loving young man with an infectious sense of humor," he said. "He has a great attitude and a great smile."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gracen Halton will join the University of Oklahoma football program