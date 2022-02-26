High school sports: Saturday's varsity scores and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday's events

Boys basketball

Section 9 tournament

Class A quarterfinal: No. 5 Roosevelt at No. 4 Monticello, 6 p.m.

Class A quarterfinal: No. 6 Washingtonville at No. 3 Beacon, 1:45 p.m.

Class C quarterfinal: No. 5 S.S. Seward at No. 4 Rhinebeck, 6 p.m.

Class C quarterfinal: No. 6 Sullivan West at No. 3 Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 5 Arlington at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham, 2 p.m.

Class A

No. 13 Lakeland at No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Poughkeepsie at No. 2 Pelham, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Section 9 tournament

Class A quarterfinal: No. 5 Washingtonville at No. 4 Beacon, noon

Class A quarterfinal: No. 6 Roosevelt at No. 3 Goshen

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 6 New Rochelle at No. 3 Roy C. Ketcham, 12 p.m.

No. 7 Ossining at No. 2 Our Lady of Lourdes, 11 a.m.

Indoor track and field

Section 9 state qualifier at New York Armory, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New York State championships, at MVP Arena, Albany: semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; consolation semifinals, 12:30 p.m.; consolation finals, 2 p.m.; championship finals, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's events

No events scheduled

Monday's events

Boys basketball

Section 9 tournament

Class B quarterfinal: No. 8 Rondout Valley at No. 1 Marlboro, 7 p.m.

Class B quarterfinal: No. 5 Ellenville at No. 4 Red Hook, 6 p.m.

Class B quarterfinal: No. 6 Spackenkill at No. 3 James I. O’Neill, 7 p.m.

Class B quarterfinal: No. 7 New Paltz at No. 2 John S. Burke Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class C semifinal: Seward-Rhinebeck winner at No. 1 Pine Plains, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Section 9 tournament

Class B quarterfinal: No. 8 Rondout Valley at No. 1 Red Hook, 6 p.m.

Class B quarterfinal: No. 5 Spackenkill at No. 4 Marlboro, 6 p.m.

Class C semifinal: No. 3 Pine Plains at No. 2 Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Nordic skiing

New York State championships at Gore Mountain Ski Resort, girls 7.5K Skate individual race, 10 a.m.; boys 10K Skate individual race, 11:15 a.m.

Alpine skiing

New York State championships at Gore Mountain, slalom finals, first run 10 a.m., second run 1 p.m., girls followed by boys

