High school sports: Graf Award honors Watertown seniors Macutek, Peters and Rathbun

Jun. 5—WATERTOWN — Watertown High School seniors Alexandra Macutek, Mallory Peters and Jack Rathbun were honored Wednesday night as the recipients of the annual William I. Graf Award as the top Cyclones athletes.

For the second straight year, the leading female athlete honor went to two athletes, both multi-sport all-stars. It's the only two times in 47 years of awarding the girls honor that the honor ended in a tie.

The Graf Award was first created and presented by the Italian American Civic Association in 1954 and is presented by the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Macutek played four seasons for Watertown in varsity soccer and lacrosse. She was a four-year starter for the Cyclones in lacrosse and is a multiple Frontier League all-star winner. Macutek also played travel lacrosse for the Lake Effect Storm club team for six years and for four years with Different Road Patriots Club and Unity Club Lacrosse.

She was also a four-year starter in soccer and Frontier League all-star.

Macutek is a two-year National Honor Society member and participated in numerous extracurricular activities and volunteering in the community. After graduating from Watertown, she will attend Bucknell University where she plans to study sports broadcasting.

Peters competed six years for the Cyclones in varsity swimming, as well as four years in basketball and three in softball. She was team captain for the swim team as a junior and senior and was a six-time Frontier League all-star. She is a member of Watertown's Frontier League record-holding 400-yard freestyle relay.

Peters also was team captain as a junior and senior in softball and a three-time league all-star. She set a school mark for the most runs scored in a season this past year and tied the Cyclones mark for stolen bases in a season.

Peters also was a Frontier League all-star in basketball her junior year. She has served as the Frontier League representative for the NYSPHSAA Student-Athlete Advisory Council as a senior and was a Frontier League representative for the state Section 3 Leadership Conference in Cooperstown in 2023. Peters is a two-year National Honor Society member and has participated in many extracurricular activities. She's also a six-year volunteer for the Watertown City School District Food and Families program and is also a school district swim instructor and life guard.

Peters plans to attend Jefferson Community College after graduation and study allied health with further plans to study diagnostic medical sonography at a four-year school.

Rathbun was a three-sport athlete for Watertown, competing in varsity soccer and lacrosse for two years and basketball for two years.

Rathbun was part of the Cyclones' two Frontier League basketball championships during his career. He was a league all-star in lacrosse his senior year and won honorable mention as a junior.

Rathbun has spent two years on the National Honor Society and is involved in several extracurricular activities. He is a volunteer for Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Rathbun will attend JCC after graduation and plans to study business, eventually working in the family business at Rathbun's Plumbing, Heating and Electric.

The Graf Award was first presented to both a male and female athlete in 1977; from 1954 to 1976 the honor was only awarded to the top graduating male athlete.

William I. Graf coached several sports at WHS and served as athletic director. Graf recipients are required to have participated in at least two varsity sports in their senior year and demonstrate exceptional character and sportsmanship as well as strong academics.

More than 100 graduating high school seniors have received the Graf Award.

Following the death of Graf's son, William A. Graf, in 2013, the family decided to honor him by funding a scholarship award for recipients.