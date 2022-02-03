High School Sports Awards: Monsignor Pace (FL) DE Shemar Stewart selects Texas A&M

Monsignor Pace High School (FL) defensive end Shemar Stewart is headed to Texas A&M to continue his scholastic and athletic pursuits.

Stewart, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs in at 275 pounds, made his Aggies commitment official on National Signing Day on the Pace High School campus in Miami. His announcement was carried live on CBS Sports HQ.

"The days leading up to this have been really crazy," Stewart, who previously narrowed his potential selections to Texas A&M, Georgia and Miami, said. "I want to thank God, my family and my coaches."

During the selection process, Stewart initially picked up a Miami cap, and noted the city would always be home, but, adding he wanted to chart his own path, Stewart proceeded to don the Texas A&M headwear.

"The foundation was built and the coaching staff was intact," Stewart said of Texas A&M, noting Miami recently secured a defensive coordinator. "I didn't really trust that too much."

Stewart, listed among the USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100 Class of 2022 football recruits, posted 85 tackles and gathered 14 sacks during his senior campaign.

"We've done a great job, in my opinion," Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said during a university media briefing on National Signing Day. "Got most of the guys that we need. But the class is coming together, hitting a lot of needs, a lot of areas - offense, defense, skill guys, big guys, everything across the board. Just very happy and pleased. And hopefully we'll develop these guys the right way that we can climb to top of college football the way we want to get to."

Fisher offered the following regarding dual sport student-athletes, of which Stewart, who also plays basketball, is in that number:

"I love them," he said. "I think your overall athleticism, your development, your competitive development, I think you learn to compete in different ways."

Story continues

Stewart joins another member of the USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100 Class of 2022 football recruits list in this Texas A&M recruitment cycle, Powell High School (TN) defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who previously agreed to join the Aggies.

"That's the skinniest 335-pound guy I know," Fisher said. "The guy is 335 pounds and thin. I tease him about that all the time. You have those interior guys, you see the push of those tackles, those interior guys not only when they don't make plays, they take up two, three blockers, they push the pocket. Big guys like that do more on accident than a lot of guys do on purpose. He's a tremendous, tremendous talent and tremendous player."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monsignor Pace High School (FL) defensive end Shemar Stewart is elite.