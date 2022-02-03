High School Sports Awards: LSU lands Cypress Park (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins

Citing confidence in LSU football coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff, dynamic Cypress Park High School (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins officially committed to the Tigers on National Signing Day.

"Everywhere Coach Kelly has been, he's turned the program around," Perkins, who listed securing a starting spot and attaining Freshman All-America honors among his immediate goals, said. "I trust what he's doing."

During his signing event, which was televised live by CBS Sports HQ, Perkins initially picked up a Texas A&M University cap, put it down and then proceeded to grab an LSU hat and place it atop his head while wearing a broad smile.

"I like that he interacts with his players and that shows a lot about his personality," the 6-foot-2 inch, 210 pound Perkins said of Kelly. "I thought he was dull and dry, but he showed me different when I was there."

Cypress Park High School Head Football Coach Greg Rogers said Perkins, who is included in the USA TODAY High School Sports Class of 2022 Top 100 recruits list, possesses the attributes to prosper.

"The kid is going to be successful," he said. "He's got that drive, charisma, work ethic and a great support system. He's as talented as anybody I've ever seen on the field and there's not a position we found that he could not play. He's got that much ability, which has been awesome to coach."

On defense Perkins notched 29 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, to pair with three interceptions, two sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries in 10 contents.

Meanwhile, on offense, Perkins rushed for 1,194 yards via only 67 carries - earning 17.8 yards per touch. He found the end zone 18 times while also racking up 300 yards on 13 receptions with three scores.

"Seeing him grow and mature as a player and young man over the last four years has been outstanding," Rogers said. "He's an awesome young man. He's fun loving, people are drawn to him and they want to be around him. He cares for people and is one of the most competitive people I've been around. But he can do it with a smile on his face."

Rogers recounted the first time he met Perkins, who was a Hopper Middle School eighth grader at the time.

"It was one of our feeders (school) at the time and he (Perkins) wasn't even playing football," Rogers said. "He was only playing basketball. He played (football) his entire freshman year and is one of the one's we knew halfway through his freshman year was going to be special. He was helping his teammates, holding them accountable and holding himself accountable."

