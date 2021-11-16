High School Sports Awards: Iowa football phenom Xavier Nwankpa blends character, competitiveness and skill

Southeast Polk High School (Iowa) safety Xavier Nwankpa has blended talent with character and competitiveness en route to becoming a stellar student-athlete.

Southeast Polk High School (Iowa) safety Xavier Nwankpa's play consistently makes his presence felt. But those who know the All-America performer best tout his character and competitiveness as prime attributes that fuel the stellar student-athlete.

"He's a high-character individual," said his coach, Brad Zelenovich. "He's respectful to everybody he comes in contact with and a great human being. And, obviously, he's a tremendous player. He's got great physical skills - length, size, speed and athleticism. He's just a total package."

Through 11 games, Nwankpa, listed at No. 66 among the USA TODAY High School Sports Top 100 2020 Football Recruits, has served as the Rams' version of the Swiss Army knife. He recorded 17.5 total tackles, three interceptions and a sack to pair with a tackle for loss on defense. He has also proven as proficient on offense, logging 27 receptions for 345 yards and four scores. To round things out, he's even tossed a touchdown pass and returned punts.

Southeast Polk High School's (Iowa) Xavier Nwankpa has consistently made his presence felt on offense and defense.

For all of the individual accomplishments and accolades, Nwankpa resolutely acknowledges the work of his teammates.

"It's a team sport," the 2022 All-American Bowl selection said. "You can't do anything by yourself. And then there's trust. You have to believe that the other guys are going to do their job. We focus on ourselves, trying to get better every day. When it comes to game time, we're just working to maintain that focus and get the job done."

The 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 190-pound Nwankpa enjoys football in its totality.

"I started playing flag football in kindergarten, then began playing tackle (football) in third grade," he said. "I love the game and everything about it is enjoyable. From a preparation standpoint, I watch a lot of film and see if I can find any keys that will help me make plays during the game."

Zelenovich said Nwankpa has been a great leader for the Rams program, possessing an internal stillness that yields a resounding drive.

"He's quiet by nature, but he's got an inner fire of competitiveness," the coach said. "He's one of the most competitive guys I've ever been around, played a lot of football for us and received a lot of attention. But he's handled that really well. That can be difficult in the current world we live in with social media and the recruiting services, but he's handled himself amazingly."

Southeast Polk High School (Iowa) safety Xavier Nwankpa said he finds every element of the sport of football enjoyable.

As a Seattle Seahawks fan, Nwankpa said he followed the play of former Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor intently and he named a trio of current NFL players as talents who regularly catch his eye.

"I like watching (Pittsburgh Steelers safety) Minkah Fitzpatrick, (Cincinnati Bengals safety) Jessie Bates and (Los Angeles Chargers safety ) Derwin James," he said. "They all fly around on the field and are always making a big play or tackle in a key moment."

The recipient of dozens of college offers, Nwankpa has narrowed his higher education options to Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He plans to study sports management.

"The advice I have for the underclassmen is to take the time to buy into the process and listen to the teachers and coaches," he said. "They'll get you to where you want to go, as long as you follow their lead."

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Xavier Nwankpa is a 2022 All-American Bowl selection