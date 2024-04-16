HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship wins share of District 2-6A crown in win over OHS

Apr. 15—The Wolfforth Frenship softball team clinched a share of the District 2-6A title with a 20-5 run-rule victory over Odessa High Monday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Playing in windy conditions, the Lady Tigers (22-8 overall, 8-1 in District 2-6A) proved to be too dominant as Frenship scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning.

"Winning district was one of our goals that we set to accomplish," Frenship head coach Robby Dickenson said. "We want to win it all outright so if we win on Friday, we'll be outright district champions. But one of our goals was to win district and work to get better and this group has done that. This is a good group of kids. They work hard."

Odessa High (5-21, 0-9) remains in last place in the standings.

It was Senior Night for the Lady Bronchos.

"This year, we were really young and our seniors put in a lot of work," Odessa High head coach Elsa Cocker said. "I'm proud of them. They did the best that they could with the season that we're having. I'm proud of them."

Frenship got going in the first inning when a double into left field by Lexi Clark scored Ami Perez for a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Brooklyn Esqueda was walked, putting two runners on base for the Lady Tigers.

Ava Ramirez's single loaded the bases for Frenship.

Ava Garcia then scored Clark with her RBI single into left field to double Frenship's lead.

Kelcie Roberts drove home Esqueda on an RBI single and Ramirez slid home on a wild pitch as the Lady Tigers remained in control with a 4-0 lead with the game still in the top of the first inning.

Things didn't get easier for Odessa High as Jada Reyna's double RBI single into deep center field gave the Lady Tigers a 6-0 lead.

She found home on an RBI double from Perez as Frenship's lead was extended to seven runs.

Clark then scored Perez with her single to make it 8-0.

Esqueda then hit a three-run homer to make it 11-0.

"Sometimes, it's hard not to let up," Dickenson said. "I thought we did a good job of continuing to grind it. That's what champions do."

Alex Ranqel's run in the bottom of the second added to Frenship's lead.

Juelz Landeros's RBI double scored Reyna for a 13-0 advantage for the visitors.

The Lady Bronchos managed to keep the Lady Tigers from scoring in the third inning.

Mya Mayberry's home run put the Lady Bronchos on the board in the bottom of the third.

The Lady Tigers added to their lead when an RBI double into center field by Clark scored Reyna in the top of the fourth.

An error allowed Perez to score as Frenship extended its lead to 15-1.

A double RBI single from Ramirez kept the Lady Tigers in control with a 16-run advantage and Ramirez soon found home for an 18-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Tigers continued to add to their lead in the top of the fifth.

Odessa High added four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it would not be enough as Frenship did more than enough to secure the win.

"We continued from the first game to the last to make great improvements," Cocker said. "It didn't really show tonight but our team had a good fight and I have to give it to Frenship. They did a good job. They put it on us. They did a good job of putting the ball in play."

Clark took the victory for the Lady Tigers in the circle.

"She's just a junior," Dickenson said. "I'm so glad we have her coming back next year. We have other good pitchers too so we're pretty well set for a deep run in the playoffs."

Frenship will close out the regular season against San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Wolfforth.

The Lady Bronchos will finish the spring with a 6:30 p.m. game Friday at Midland Legacy.