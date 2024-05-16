High school softball: Top-seeded Ridgeline advances to third straight 4A title game

Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace hits the ball during the game against Cedar in the high school 4A state softball tournament at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Ridgeline, for the third straight season, is heading to the 4A championship game where they won in 2022 and lost last season to Bear River. The Riverhawks will play Game 1 Friday at 12 p.m. MDT at BYU and then Games 2 and 3 (if needed) on Saturday.

“It feels good to be back in the championship game, still nervous. I know that we still have work to do and finish the season strong,” Ridgeline coach Michael Anderson said. “This tournament is basically broken up into three steps and the last step is the hardest step no matter who the opponent is.”

The Riverhawks have been such a well-balanced team while playing here in Spanish Fork, winning all three games in convincing fashion — beating Hurricane 8-0, Cedar 12-0 and Cedar again 10-0, while outscoring their opponents so far 30-0 in the three games played in Spanish Fork and outscoring everyone 53-4 in their five playoff games played in total.

Outstanding freshman pitcher Brielle Gardiner has been critical in the team’s pitching so far, starting in all five games that the Riverhawks have played in and winning all five games and allowing only seven hits in the three games played in bracket play. In the second game against Cedar, Gardiner was able to limit the amount of damage that Cedar was able to deal, only allowing four hits and racking up six strikeouts on the mound for the Riverhawks.

Kylie Jorgensen was great for the Riverhawks today. Batting in the nine spot, the sophomore player was able to go 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs in the win. Coach Anderson stated, “Having her in the nine spot is amazing for us. She goes to work there game after game. She is in our top three in batting average, and she hits nine. She loves it. She goes in there and competes which is able to put so much pressure on whoever it is playing knowing that they can’t take it any easier getting farther into out lineup.”

Ridgeline was able to add on six steals during the game, only being caught stealing once during the game.

“It just adds constant pressure on the opponent, having to not only look out for whoever is at the plate but also whoever is on the bases to not allow the easy steals.” Anderson said.

Going into the fourth inning, Ridgeline only had a 2-0 lead. Hoping to extend their lead to a more comfortable margin, the Riverhawks were able to tack on six runs thanks to RBIs from King, Jorgensen, Gardiner and a two-run home run from Texas Longhorns’ commit Anne Wallace. Leading 8-0 after four, Ridgeline was hoping to be able to quickly get two more runs on the board and end the game quickly to help preserve some energy.

Ridgeline was able to accumulate 13 hits in this game, with only one of them being more than a double as they were able to consistently but slowly do damage to the Reds’ defense.

“We knew that we had to just keep grinding away, and suddenly, the small ball was able to open the game for us. A couple well-placed bunts was able to help us break through and keep the scoring going,” coach Anderson said.

After six quick outs by the defense, the offense was able to quick record three straight hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to record the last two runs needed to put away the game 10-0 in favor of the Riverhawks.

Ridgeline will be playing for their second ever softball championship, hoping to avenge the loss they suffered last year to rival Bear River.

“We’re ready for the challenge. Were here to win for this school and for our seniors. Sending them home in the best way possible is always the goal by the end of the season,” Anderson said.