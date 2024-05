May 1—Bill Ross was a little frustrated back on April 9.After watching his Riverside softball team squander a 9-0 lead to the host Chardon Hilltoppers en route to a 10-9 loss, Ross took the highest of roads and pointed out that it's a long season and that the Beavers would see the Hilltoppers again."I know we [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.