High School Softball state pairings

May 28—Below are the pairings for the state softball final four at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Home teams are listed first.

Division IV

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (28-3) vs. No. 2 Minster (29-1), Thursday, May 30, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Viena Mathews (23-8) vs. Monroeville (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Oak Harbor (27-2) vs. Baltimore Liberty Union (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m.

South Webster (25-3) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (28-3), Thursday, May 30, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 12:45 p.m.

Division II

No. 3 Springfield Kenton Ridge (28-4) vs. No. 1 Canfield (25-3), Friday, May 31, 10 a.m.

Bryan (21-5) vs. Circleville Logan Elm (21-8), Friday, May 31, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 3:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (21-1) vs. Fairfield (23-3), Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1) vs. No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1), Friday, May 31, 5:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 6:15 p.m.