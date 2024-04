High school softball: Southern Section playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

Wild-card games, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Marina at Capistrano Valley; B-Roosevelt at Huntington Beach; C-Moorpark at Chino Hills; D-Torrance at Great Oak; E-Esperanza at JSerra; F-Santa Margarita at Oaks Christian; G-Vista Murrieta at South Hills.

First round, May 7, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card A at Orange Lutheran; Camarillo at Anaheim Canyon; Wild-card B at Riverside Poly; Wild-card C at Murrieta Mesa; Wild-card D at Norco; Wild-card E at La Mirada; Wild-card F at Los Alamitos; Wild-card G at Garden Grove Pacifica.

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Grand Terrace at El Modena; Mater Dei at Millikan; St. Paul at Beaumont; Sunny Hills at Ayala; Westlake at Tesoro; Gahr at El Toro; Temescal Canyon at Temple City; Kennedy at Rio Mesa; California, bye; North Torrance at Rosary Academy; Cypress at Bonita; Mission Viejo at Whittier Christian; Aliso Niguel at Foothill; Yucaipa at Valley View; La Serna at Ramona; Valencia, bye.

DIVISION 3

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Long Beach Poly at Sonora; B-Dos Pueblos at Riverside King; C-Upland at Fountain Valley.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Claremont at West Torrance; Arlington at Northview; Burbank Burroughs at Woodbridge; Hart at Fullerton; El Segundo at Redondo Union; Saugus at Sierra Canyon; La Canada at Cerritos; Wild-card A at Etiwanda; Cajon at Aquinas; Yorba Linda at Santa Fe; Bishop Amat at Los Altos; Wild-card B at Arcadia; Lakewood at Charter Oak; Beckman at Royal; Segerstrom at Agoura; Wild-card C at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

J.W. North at Oxnard; Covina at Norwalk; Northwood at Jurupa Hills; Monrovia at North Hills; Hillcrest at Downey; Chaminade at Chino; Elsinore at Mira Costa; Irvine at Schurr; Burbank at Paraclete; San Marcos at Flintridge Sacred Heart; Hemet at La Quinta; Santa Monica at Santa Paula; Long Beach Wilson at Sultana; Diamond Bar at Don Lugo; San Dimas at Orange Vista; Newbury Park at Crescenta Valley.

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Kaiser at Apple Valley; B-Santa Clara at Ocean View; C-Village Christian at Azusa.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Bishop Montgomery at Palos Verdes; West Ranch at Duarte; Artesia at Carter; Wild-card A at Quartz Hill; Liberty at Palm Desert; Keppel at Anaheim; Barstow at Garden Grove; Arroyo at Grace; Wild-card B at Burbank Providence; Silverado at South El Monte; Coachella Valley at Shadow Hills; Highland at Cerritos Valley Christian; Linfield Christian at Western Christian; San Jacinto at Paloma Valley; Bellflower at Fillmore; Wild-card C at St. Bonaventure.

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Nordhoff at San Gorgornio; B-Flintridge Prep at Hamilton; C-Chaffey at Lancaster; D-Mountain View at Rancho Verde; E-Southlands Christian at Rio Hondo Prep; F-Ontario Christian at Bell Gardens; G-Cantwell Sacred Heart at El Monte; H-Westminster La Quinta at Pioneer.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card A at Ganesha; Riverside Bethel Christian at Harvard-Westlake; Wild-card B at Granite Hills; Wild-card C at Savanna; Wild-card D at Indio; Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Santa Rosa Academy; Wild-card E at Garden Grove Santiago; Wild-card F at Lakewood St. Joseph; Wild-card G at Viewpoint; Wild-card H at Eisenhower; Mayfield at Costa Mesa; San Jacinto Valley at University Prep; Edgewood at Canyon Springs; Capistrano Valley Christian at Sierra Vista; Colton at Paramount; Tahquitz at Vasquez.

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Oxford Academy at Riverside Notre Dame; Santa Maria Valley Christian at Hawthorne MSA; Lancaster Desert Christian at A.B. Miller; St. Genevieve at Los Amigos; Yucca Valley at Loma Linda Academy; Garey at Faith Baptist; Riverside Prep at Bishop Conaty; Pasadena Poly at Hawthorne; Eastside at L.A. Sacred Heart; Western at Lennox Academy; San Bernardino at Vista Del Lago; Cathedral City at Crossroads; Nuview Bridge at Academy of Careers & Exploration; Orangewood Academy for Academy Excellence; Muir at Costal Christian.

DIVISION 8

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Hesperia Christian; Redlands Adventist at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian; California Lutheran at Temecula Prep; Orange at Mesa Grande; Santa Ana Valley at United Christian Academy; Excelsior Charter at Santa Ana; Calvary Baptist at Archer; Compton Early College at Jurupa Valley.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.