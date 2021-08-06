High school softball roundup: Murray County wins handily in opener

Aug. 6—Calhoun 5, Coahulla Creek 1 (exhibition)

Coahulla Creek fell to Calhoun 5-1 Thursday in a home exhibition game ahead of the Lady Colts' season opener on Monday.

Calhoun led 1-0 after the first inning, then added four more in the sixth to take control. Coahulla Creek added a run in the seventh.

The Lady Colts begin their regular season with a game at Cartersville Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Murray County 15, Gordon Central 0

Murray County (1-0) opened its 2021 season with a 15-0 drubbing of Gordon Central (0-1) on the road Thursday.

The Lady Indians piled up their 15 runs in the first four innings, and the game ended due to the mercy rule.

Abby Curtis, Brooklyn Gonzalez, Faith Gonzalez, Nicole Martin, Natalie O'Neal and Alyssa Usrey each finished with three hits for Murray County, which tallied 20 as a team. Usrey had two doubles and five RBIs.

Kylie Usrey pitched for Murray, allowing just three hits and striking out five in the four-inning contest.

After picking up the first win under new head coach Lindsey Dunn, Murray hosts Catoosa at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Pepperell 12, Southeast Whitfield 0

Southeast Whitfield (0-1) fell 12-0 at Lindale's Pepperell (1-0) on Thursday to open the season.

The game ended after four innings with Pepperell leading by more than 10.

The Lady Raiders were held to just one hit, by Lauren Taylor.

Southeast hosts Coosa at home Monday at 5:30 p.m.

