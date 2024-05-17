High school softball: Ridgeline earns convincing win over Desert Hills in game 1 of 4A championship

Ridgeline’s Ellie Pond (15), right, is congratulated by Ava Buttars after Pond hit it out of the park in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

It’s been all Ridgeline since the start of 4A playoffs, with the RiverHawks qualifying for the 4A championship series for the third year in a row. This year Ridgeline has done so without giving up a single run to any team in bracket play.

Ridgeline kept the no-run streak alive on Friday as it earned a convincing 5-0 win over Desert Hills to take a 1-0 series lead.

It didn’t take long for the RiverHawks to get started as they quickly fielded three outs, while Brielle Gardiner and Ellie Pond each drove in runners for a 2-0 Ridgeline lead in the first inning.

“We’re always striving to get those three outs to begin with,” said Ridgeline head coach Michael Anderson. “They have a tough lineup, their first hitter did a good job getting on, then after that I thought we settled down.

“Then, coming in and getting those two runs changed the game. The mindset flipped, it’s like a teeter-totter and things went our way. (Desert Hills) is a good enough team, and you’ll take any run you can.”

The RiverHawks kept up its pressure and once again Pond delivered in the third inning. With two runners on base, Pond hit a home run that brought in three runs for the 5-0 lead.

“Today was an Ellie Pond show,” said Anderson. “That kid in the biggest moment showed up to play today. As a senior she came in amped up but controlled and defensively she made three plays there that put her on the map. I’m super proud of her and how she handled things.”

Pond ended game one of the championship series hitting 2-of-3, with a home run and four RBIs.

In the excitement, Pond said being at another state championship felt unreal, despite being a senior.

Ridgeline’s Ellie Pond (15), right, is congratulated by Ava Buttars after Pond hit it out of the park in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline welcomes Ellie Pond home after she hit it out of the park in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline’s Kylie Jorgensen (3) runs to second base before getting tagged by Desert Hills’ Riley Greene (55) during the 4A softball state finals at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Desert Hills’ Lulu West pitches against Ridgeline in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace celebrates while running the bases in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ridgeline and Desert Hills compete in the 4A softball state finals game at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Honestly, it’s unbelievable and it hasn’t hit me yet that we’re here and it hasn’t hit me that I’m a senior and have been here before,” Pond said. “For me it’s, ‘woah, we just made it to state again.’ This team is so amazing, we have such good defense, hitting, and overall, it was amazing.”

While Ridgeline’s offense slowed down, its defense didn’t. The RiverHawks’ defense only allowed three hits throughout the game while keeping the Thunder scoreless.

Freshman pitcher Brielle Gardiner is to thank for the lack of Thunder hits as she recorded eight strikeouts in the win while also recording an RBI.

“Bri has pitched six games at state, and I think she has more base hits herself than she has given up,” Anderson said. “That is pretty amazing to come in as a freshman, and yes you are helping yourself, but we trust her bat in the order. That kid can hit to all fields and do what she needs to do there.”

It was a convincing game one win for the RiverHawks, but last year Ridgeline also beat Bear River in game one of the 4A championship series but then lost its next two games to lose the series.

This year, Ridgeline is doing everything it can to avoid the same fate.

“We have a good memory,” said Anderson. “We know last year we got to this very same point and then it went bad for us. Everyday we give a gentle reminder, we don’t bring that part up, but we know what happens to us if we don’t finish.

“So, it’s all about tomorrow. (The girls) are talking about, ‘we’re going to bring everything we have and go get it.’ Sometimes that’s the benefit of losing, is that it’ll help you stay motivated to win.”