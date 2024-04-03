HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian sweeps OHS

Apr. 3—The Permian softball team defeated rivals Odessa High 9-5 Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

It was the start of the second half of District 2-6A play as the Lady Panthers once again took home the bragging rights, defeating the Lady Bronchos for a second time.

Permian (17-9-2 overall, 3-3 in district) scored six runs alone in the top of the first inning and added one in the second for a 7-0 lead before Odessa High (5-18, 0-6) slowly started to come back.

The Lady Bronchos scored two runs in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth inning to make it a two-run contest.

Permian added two more runs in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Panthers had nine hits and two errors while the Lady Bronchos had two hits and three errors.

Permian will next face Midland Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Odessa High will be at San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday.